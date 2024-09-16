Edo Election Not Do or Die, Inter-Party Advisory Council Fires Back at Gov Obaseki

* Govt reiterates police intimidation, arrest of PDP chieftains, wants Tinubu to intervene

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has urged stakeholders not to view the Edo State governorship election as a war.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had Saturday during the grand finale of the rallies said the September 21 governorship election would be a do-or-die affair.

But the Edo State Government has said despite all the appeals made to the police to end the indiscriminate arrest of chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the service has instead deployed other squad of policemen from outside Edo State to begin massive arrest of PDP chieftains perceived to be politically strong in their various constituencies in order to pave the way for the manipulation of elections in those areas.

Director of Publicity, Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council, Orobosa Omo-Ojo JP, said the PDP, its candidate, Asue Ighodalo and Godwin Obaseki were suffering from horrific hallucinations.



Meanwhile, the candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Tom Iseghhi-Okojie, yesterday, stood down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo, ahead of the next Saturday’s governorship election.

National Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Dantalle, who made this known in a statement, stressed that the exercise was intended to select leaders who would promote good governance, accountability, and development.

He stated that all those involved in the election must prioritise peace, equity, and justice, and called on stakeholders in the off-cycle election to collaborate to create an environment conducive to credible elections.

“To all stakeholders, let us remember, election is not war. It is simply an exercise in a democracy, where we choose leaders, who will promote good governance, accountability, and development.

“As stakeholders, we must prioritise peace, equity, and justice. Let us work together to create an environment conducive to credible elections.

“I urge all stakeholders to adhere to the principles of democracy, respect the rights of others, and prioritise the interests of the Edo people and Nigeria in general. I call upon you to join us as we work towards deepening democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Edo State Government has said in spite of all the appeals made to the police to end the indiscriminate arrest of PDP chieftains, the police have yet deployed some other squad of policemen from outside Edo State to begin massive arrest of PDP chieftains perceived to be politically strong in their various constituencies in order to pave the way for the manipulation of elections in those areas.

The state government described the alleged intimidation tactic as irresponsible and most reprehensible, adding that doing so meant the security agency did not mean well for people of the state by deploying such unhand tactics when it ought to be neutral.



It therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu, to order the security agencies, especially the police to stop the attacks on unarmed and harmless Edo people and Nigerians, who have done nothing wrong except that they wanted a free, fair and credible election so that they could vote for the candidate of their choice.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, and the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie, stated that intelligence report available to the government had also uncovered massive production of masks and police uniforms by agents of the APC to veil their thugs, who they planned to deploy to disrupt voting processes in units and wards where they knew they did not stand a chance of victory.

According to the duo, only recently, a chieftain of the APC wore one of those uniforms and the police even presented a defence for such wanton display of impersonation.

“We called this press conference today to draw the attention of our country’s leadership, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and diplomatic corps to findings of our intelligence which we have uncovered ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

“The following are some of the information we are bringing to the notice of the general public and calling for immediate action.”

In his reaction, Director of Publicity, Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council, Orobosa Omo-Ojo JP, said in the past few weeks, the only thing that came readily to mind was the ghost of late Inspector Onuh Akor, who was murdered in cold blood.

In addition, Omo-Ojo stated that the ghost of an imminent defeat on September 21, 2024 had become a horrible, nightmarish feeling for Obaseki and Asue, pointing out that the reality of their inability to use the notorious ESSN to disrupt the scheduled election was responsible for their phantom make-believe stories.

“Yesterday, September 14, 2024, PDP showed that truly, Asue will continue from where Pharaoh Obaseki will stop on November 12, by snubbing the Palace of Benin when Atiku Abubakar and others in company of Asue Ighodalo refused to visit the monarch.

“By their action, PDP has confirmed their ignoble position of ‘Oghionoba’, enemy of the Oba. Edo people have accepted the challenge and will defend what they treasure most next Saturday.”

AA Candidate Stands Down for Okpebholo

Governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Tom Iseghhi-Okojie, yesterday, stepped down for candidate of the APC, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Addressing journalists during a briefing in Benin City, Iseghhi-Okojie Okojie, said the decision was because of his understanding that leadership was not about standing alone but about knowing when to join forces for the greater good of the people.

Okojie, who was joined in the briefing by her running mate, Deaconess Mabel Onaiwu, acting chairman of APC, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, said: “I address you today with a deep sense of responsibility, hope, and determination for our beloved Edo State.”

He said over the course of his campaign, he had witnessed firsthand, the challenges and aspirations of the people, adding that after listening to their frustrations and their hopes for a brighter future, it was clear that Edo deserved better than the unfulfilled promises and stagnation they have seen over the past eight years.

According to him, “the PDP has had its opportunity, but unfortunately, they have not succeeded in bringing the progress our state needs and after careful reflection, I realised that aligning with APC, under Senator Okpevbolo’s leadership, is the best path forward for the state.

“Senator Monday Okpevbolo may not be known for grand oratory, but leadership is about action, not rhetoric. History has shown us that great leaders—like Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln—were often criticised for their speaking styles, but their strength and vision led their nations through difficult times.”