ASHON Congratulates Dangote on Commencement of Operation of Refinery

Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), has congratulated the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on the commencement of operation of Dangote Refinery.

Dangote Refinery with capacity of 650 barrel per day (bpd), the largest in Africa, has commenced operation.

In a letter, signed by ASHON’s Chairman and Executive Secretary, Sam Onukwue and Athan Ogbozor respectively, the professional body, described the refinery’s commencement of operation as a new dawn for the Nigerian economy.

” It is indeed a new dawn for the energy sector and the entire Nigerian economy to have achieved this feat. Your commitment, faith in the Nigerian economy and tenacity in the face of several obstacles is an inspiration and legendary in the annals of African history. You remain an inspiration as you have clearly demonstrated that in all key sectors of our economy and beyond that Nigeria nay Africa can only be developed by Africans.

“We pray the government and indeed the good people of Nigeria will continue to appreciate and honour you for the great feat you have achieved for the economies of our continent. You have single handedly saved our country from the shackles of ravaging external economic forces that put prey on our foreign reserves as well as the monster of oil subsidies.

“We rejoice with you and the good people of Nigeria while we pray that God will grant you long life in good health to enjoy the fruits of your uncommon vision for Nigeria. Congratulations once again, and thank you for your vision and tenacity in rendering this selfless service to our fatherland,” the letter read.

Dangote Refinery, is expected to have significant impact on job creation, increased government revenue, and enhanced energy security. It will also have a positive impact on the stock market, as it will attract foreign investment and boost investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.