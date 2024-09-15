Uganda Takes Pride in Supporting Young Nigerian Artists 

Stories by Vanessa Obioha





Following Qing Madi’s post on social media that she had a successful concert in Uganda recently despite concerns about timing and logistics, Ugandans have positioned themselves as one of the countries that support young Nigerian artists.

On Saturday, September 7, 2024, Madi whose real name is Chidinma Chukwuma, held her first performance outside Nigeria at Zoe Grounds in Lugogo, Uganda. A video of the concert dubbed ‘NRG Roar’ posted on her social media channels shows an ecstatic crowd singing along with her while some shed a few tears.

Taking to social media to express her excitement and gratitude over the concert, Madi said the concert marked a special day in her musical life.

“So many people discouraged me and said a lot about how it’s too early, how I have only been in the industry for a year plus and how the tickets were overpriced. So many even said no one would attend my concert… But I only listened to what God Almighty said and he approved of it. It goes without saying that Uganda turned up for me and they showed me true love, one that I will never forget,” she wrote.

On her post on X, formerly Twitter, Ugandans declared love for the young female artist whose songs, such as ‘American Love,’ have propelled her to the limelight while reaffirming that Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, is home to young Nigerian artists.

One user wrote, “Welcome to Uganda, the country that will never let you down.”

Another user wrote: “Ugandans love good music! #PearlOfAfrica. Qing Madi, allow me to congratulate you for having successfully achieved this at your age. Keep the fire burning, and remember that we love you and Uganda loves Naija Music and supports all the Afro Artists regardless of origin.”

“Uganda supports young Naija concerts, all top Naija artists have been here when they had just started,” wrote another user.

The comments are a shift from the impression most Nigerians had about the country when in 2020, Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems were detained for breaking the country’s COVID-19 rules.

Before the unfortunate incident, Uganda has played host to other Nigerian artists, including Patoranking, Davido, Flavour, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage, among others.