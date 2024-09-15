Tinubu Vows to Sustain Support for Military to Keep Nigeria Safe

*Lauds armed forces for successful operations against bandits in North-west

*Insecurity will end soon in Nigeria, says Ribadu

*Air chief assures of sustained onslaught against bandits

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has reassured the security agencies of his continued support in achieving the priority objective of keeping Nigeria safe and secure.

Tinubu has also stated that he received with relief, the news of the strings of successful operations against security threats in the North-west by troops of the Nigerian military.

This is just as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, said the federal government was working “tirelessly” to end insecurity across the country.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has also given an assurance that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will sustain the aerial onslaught against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the North-west.



Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, had on Thursday, neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of North-west.

The troops also killed another terrorist, Sani Wala Burki, in a joint operation in Katsina State, and busted a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, where 13 kidnapped students were freed.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the successful operations followed the President’s directive to the service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy is restored.

Tinubu said the success of the operations was an indication that Nigeria’s security operatives were up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.



The president commended the military high command, the intelligence agencies, and the troops for their valiant efforts, synergy, and dedication, which have resulted in the recent laudable outcomes.

He also commended the entire security apparatus for the improved security in the nation and encouraged them to sustain their efforts until immediate and latent threats are permanently removed.

Meanwhile, the NSA, Ribadu has stated that the federal government is working to end insecurity across the country.

Ribadu spoke at the weekend in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, during a condolence visit to the state over the recent insurgency attack in one of the communities.



The NSA praised personnel of the armed forces and other security agencies for their efforts in tackling insecurity.

He added that their sacrifices have improved the security situation in the country.

“The federal government is working tirelessly to end insecurity,” he said.

“It’s only a matter of time before the entire nation is secure,” he added.

On his part, the Minister of Finance and Coo

rdinating Minister of Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, also commiserated with the people who lost loved ones to the incident.

In his response, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, thanked the federal government’s delegation, noting that the visit gave the people of the state a sense of belonging.

He urged Nigerians to continue praying for the success of President Tinubu, saying “his success is the nation’s success”.

In a related development, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, has promised Nigerians that the Air Force would sustain the aerial onslaught against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the North-west.

Abubakar gave the assurance at the weekend when he visited Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State as part of the ongoing military operations directed by President Tinubu.



He assured the people of the state and the North-west region that the air force would step up its offensive against criminals more than ever before.

“Let me, therefore, send a clear message to these criminal elements. I assure you; your days are numbered.

“We will not rest until we ensure that you meet your fate soon. We will find you no matter where you hide and how long it takes.

“I assure you; you will test the full weight of our arsenal in the coming weeks or months. We will intensify our air operation in the region,” he added.

Abubakar, who said the air force was expecting delivery of equipment and parts, which would be deployed to Sokoto State, however, expressed concern over the lack of an operational base in the state.

He called on the state government to provide the Air Force with the essential requirements to commence full operation in the state.

Responding, Governor Aliyu, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idris Gobir, said the current administration prioritised security issues and was ready to invest more to restore peace in the state.

“We want you to mobilise all your firepower to the state. We are ready to support you because we want our people to start witnessing your presence in the state,” he said.

Abubakar was accompanied on the visit by Composite Group Chiefs, Directors and other senior officers from NAF headquarters and had a close-door interactive session with officials.