Tinubu Mourns Victims of Zamfara Boat Mishap, Floods

* Promises FG’s support for victims

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the people and Government of Zamfara State over recent floods in Gummi Local Government Area and the death of over 40 farmers in a boat accident on their way to their farms at the weekend.  

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed the government and the people of Nigeria’s commiseration over the twin tragedies in the Zamfara community. 

While promising support for the victims,

President Tinubu directed emergency agencies to comprehensively assess the two incidents to address the root of the calamity.  

The president also directed response agencies to work with the Zamfara State Government to help those affected by the disaster.  

