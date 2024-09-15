THISDAY Correspondent Wins N1m Dinning Voucher at Chinese Mooncake Festival

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

THISDAY correspondent, Michael Olugbode, has won N1 million dinning voucher at the commemoration of the 2024 Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Nigeria.

It was two-time lucky for Olugbode, who after winning the top prize, was picked in another draw for WeChat that saw him going home with two bottles of exotic spirit.

The event, which was held on Saturday at the magnificent Chinese Silk Road Restaurant located at the Central Business District, Abuja, was organised by the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre and the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria.

The prizes won included electronic devices, TV boxes, dining vouchers and health products among others to Nigerians and Chinese who were guests at the occasion.

The THISDAY correspondent seat number 59 was picked for the ultimate prize of the N1 million dinning voucher as the last raffle for the seat after other prizes had been picked.

He was later picked again for another raffle registered with WeChat, which saw him go home with two exotic bottles of spirit.

Speaking on the prizes, Olugbode said at the event that It could only be divinely arranged as he was already contemplating leaving for home after almost all the prizes had been won.

He said: “Something just kept urging me to wait till the very end especially as I had some colleagues that I needed to pick in my vehicle.

“It was great winning the voucher and I must thank the Chinese Embassy, Cultural Centre, China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, and the Silk Road Restaurant for the two prizes. In fact they have by this made me an ambassador of Chinese Culture and the Mooncake Festival.”

The Mooncake Festival, one of the popular Chinese Festivals, was organised in Nigeria to promote and strengthen people-to-people relationship between China and Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the event, the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Li Xuda, said the festival was one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture for the past 3,000 years.

He added that the festival represents the harvest season and the idea that hard work leads to a fruitful result.

He said: “Today’s celebration is very important and meaningful because the Mid-autumn, also called ‘the Mooncake Day’, is one of the most important Chinese traditional festivals.

“In this festival, we celebrate family reunion, friendship and togetherness; like the popular proverb in Nigeria, united we stand and divided we fall.

“To stand hand-by-hand, shoulder-to-shoulder, we will create a better future which belongs to our people and benefit our two countries.

“In the future, China, Nigeria will work together to promote our tangible and intangible cultural heritage and really further strengthen our cultural exchange and cooperation.”

Li also noted that the festival was often celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, usually in September or October, when the moon is very full and the size is bigger.