Nigeria Emerges Third Most Generous Country in Africa, 5th Globally

Festus Akanbi

In a period when the global community is buffeted with economic and humanitarian challenges, Nigeria has been ranked third in the list of countries with the most generous people in Africa and fifth in the global ranking by the Charities Aid Foundation.

In the 21-page Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) World Giving Index 2024 published at the weekend, Kenya emerged as number one in Africa and second globally while The Gambia and Liberia ranked second and fourth.



According to the publication, Indonesia once more tops the World Giving Index rankings, alongside a top 10 drawn from nations throughout Africa, Oceania, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America – with 73 per cent of the world’s population giving time, money, or helping a stranger last year.

The World Giving Index, in its remarks, said, “Kenya’s position in the World Giving Index is both impressive and encouraging considering the nation’s battle with a rising cost of living and growing unemployment.



“As a nation with a young population, the high-ranking on volunteering and the willingness to help a stranger is a positive indicator of the “utu” spirit, which signifies humanity. Kenyans’ actions around donating money also indicate how important it is to help with what one has,” the report said.

The report also revealed that 4.2 billion people gave money, time, or helped someone they didn’t know in 2022. This number represented 72 per cent of the world’s adult population.



The generosity of people the world over is evident in this year’s Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) World Giving Index. In response to a year of continued economic and humanitarian challenges, the research found that people from across continents and cultures remained ready to help those in need.

Surveying over 145,000 people across over 140 countries last year, the 14th edition of the World Giving Index demonstrated how people have not only maintained the time they spend volunteering but also that increasing numbers are donating money and providing help to strangers.

The global index score is at its joint-highest level, only previously matched during the pandemic.

“By looking at Singapore, we can see how government efforts may be helping to increase charitable activity. The country has significantly increased its rates of volunteering and giving, rising 19 places to third place in this year’s index. Recent government initiatives include new schemes to encourage deeper partnerships between charities and businesses on volunteering, as well as tax relief and government matching on charitable donations,” the report stated.