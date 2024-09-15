Hashim, Others Bag Honorary Doctoral Degree

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

A faith based University, Vine University of America, Nigeria Campus, has honoured former Presidential Candidate, business man and President of Covenant Altar of Worship, Gbenga Hashim, with a Doctorate of Divinity degree.

In a ceremony at the Dominion Auditorium in Abuja, the Chancellor of the University, Dr Bola Arowolo, said the honour was in recognition of the recipient’s labour “in the Lords Vine Yard especially in the area of promoting the worship of God in spirit and in truth”.

Other recipients of Doctorate award are Archbishop John Praise; Pastor Oreva Mejeriwotai Hashim and Dr Panam Percey Paul.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency, Mariam Morales Palmero; former Minister for Science and Technology, Dame Pauline Tallen; former Head of Service of the Federation, Professor Wale Afolabi, a Federal Commissioner at the Federal Pilgrims Commission, Ambassador Simon Dolly; Secretary General of the Christian Association of Nigeria; Chairman of the FCT Branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria and ArchBishop John Praise, among many other Archbishops, Bishops and Pastors.

Recently, the Abuja Convention of the Apostolic Church honoured Dr Gbenga Hashim with the award of Ambassador of the Gospel.

He was also inaugurated as the Patron of the Christian Youth for Peace and Development Initiative.