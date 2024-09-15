Fubara: Only Way to Survive Economic Downturn is to Stop Activities of Oil Thieves

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the only way to survive the economic downturn in the country is to stop activities of oil thieves and increase daily production of crude oil.

Fubara called on the newly deployed state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Joachin Okafor, to double the corps’ war against economic sabotage to meet up with the federal government’s projected increase of crude oil output of two million barrels per day.



Fubara, who spoke at the weekend when Okafor led a team of senior management officers of the command to pay him a visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, insisted that only increased daily production of crude oil would save the country’s economy.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), NSCDC, Rivers State Command, Olufemi Ayodele, said the governor promised to support the corps to eradicate all forms of economic sabotage in the state.



Addressing the commandant, Fubara said: “Our duty is to support you to carry out your statutory duties effectively; this is because it impacts us positively. Crude oil theft affects the economy because the quantity of oil production determines the 13 per cent oil derivation. I am happy with your achievements upon your assumption of duty; It shows you are serious and we will support you.



“Rivers State is a special place with its emerging challenges but the acts of environmental degradation and pollution through human activities which also contributes to climate change is a critical issue to be addressed.

“Your primary assignment is to tackle the menace of illegal oil bunkering as we have also promised Mr President to map out all strategies in combating illegal dealings in petroleum products in Rivers state.



“Nigeria can only be free from the shackles of economic downturn if our daily production of crude oil increases; in the next six months, we might be in a serious situation because there is no economic formula that can save us except we increase production by stopping vandalism of pipelines and stealing of crude oil.

“We have projected two million barrels per day so you have to work very hard. God did not make a mistake sending you to Rivers State: therefore, justify your corps mandate in the fight”.



The governor said Joachin must justify the corps’ mandate through the fight against crude oil theft especially as the NSCDC remained the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructures of federal and state governments.