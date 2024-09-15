First Lady Rewards Nigeria’s Paralympics Medallists

. Says their stories show courage, determination and inspiration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commended Team Nigeria to the just concluded 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France stressing that their stellar performance has shown the true meaning of perseverance, dedication and true sportsmanship.

The First Lady spoke on Saturday while receiving the athletes and officials led by the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh in her office at the State House, Abuja.

The Gold medallists received $20,000 each, the silver medallists were rewarded with $10,000 each while bronze medal winners also received $5,000 for their efforts.

She specially acknowledged the gold medallists including Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Onyinyechi Mark for also breaking world records.

She said, “Today, we celebrate not just the medals, but the spirit of resilience that defines our athletes and your names will be written in the annals of history as champions.

“I want to especially acknowledge Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Onyinyechi Mark—who both won gold in Para-powerlifting. Folashade’s incredible lift of 167kg broke her world record and established her as a two-time Paralympic champion. You have raised the bar for para-athletes worldwide, and your victory stands as a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians”.

Mrs Tinubu who is also the Grand Patron of Para-Sports in Africa pointed out that the athletes have not only made the country proud but will also have their names written in the annals of history as champions.

She said: “The Paris 2024 Paralympics marks the beginning of a new chapter for Nigerian sports. This success is a call to action for all of us to continue to support and invest in our athletes. We must ensure that the structures, resources, and opportunities necessary for their continuous growth are not just available but enhanced. Our Para-athletes deserve the very best, and we must strive to provide the much-needed incentives to celebrate them.

“I congratulate each one of you for making Nigeria proud. Your success has united us all in celebration, and I am confident that this is just the beginning of more historic accomplishments to come. We look forward to the future with renewed hope, knowing that with champions like you, Nigeria’s place on the global stage is assured”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Sports Development thanked Mrs Tinubu for her continuous support of Para Sports.

He noted that since the inception of the Paralympic Games in 1960, Nigeria has won about 100 medals at the games.

He said: “Victory belongs to the tenacious. This team was tenacious and dedicated”.

The medallists, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Onyinyechi Mark (Gold), Ester Nworgu, Flora Ugwunwa, Omolayo Bose (Silver), Ogunkunle Isa and Eniola Mariam (Bronze) presented their medals to the First lady while she in turn presented them with flowers and gifts.