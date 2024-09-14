  • Saturday, 14th September, 2024

VFD Group Raises Concerns Ahead of NASD’s 11th AGM

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

Vanessa Obioha

As NASD PLC prepares for its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the exchange is under intense scrutiny from its shareholders, particularly VFD Group. The investment company, known for its active role in the Nigerian capital market, has raised significant concerns about NASD’s governance structure and financial health.

In recent years, NASD has struggled with profitability, posting losses of N79 million in 2022 and N69 million in 2023. VFD Group’s concerns extend beyond these financial difficulties. The group has highlighted NASD’s reliance on delisting fees as a major revenue source, which they view as troubling. Last year, a significant portion of NASD’s earnings came from VFD’s own delisting, and there are indications that another substantial delisting could occur this year.

VFD Group’s stance highlights the need for NASD to shift its focus from profiting off companies exiting the market to attracting new listings and expanding its platform. With the AGM approaching, all eyes are on how NASD’s management will address these issues and whether they can present a clear strategy for the exchange’s future.

The upcoming AGM is expected to be a pivotal moment for NASD, as stakeholders await answers to the pressing questions raised by VFD Group. The meeting will not only determine the re-election of directors but also set the tone for NASD’s path forward in a challenging financial landscape.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.