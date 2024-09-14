Unified Infrastructure Crucial to Africa Digital Leap, Experts Say

Omolabake Fasogbon

The urgency for a robust infrastructure framework to drive digital transformation in Africa has been highlighted at the Hyperscalers Convergence Africa Conference that was held recently in Lagos.

Experts who gathered at the event concurred that Africa’s unique challenges require bespoke solutions, thus tasked authorities to invest in specialised infrastructure to secure the continent’s digital future.

Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), Deremi Atanda, during a panel session, themed, ‘Innovating Towards Africa’s Digital Future’ maintained that the quality of digital infrastructure embraced by African nations will go a long way in determining their depth of prosperity.

He pointed out how connectivity gaps were still affecting intra-African payment, despite numerous breakthroughs in the space.

Consequently, Atanda joined by other industry leaders in the panel stressed collaboration among leaders as well as stakeholders and community engagement to foster a unified digital infrastructure agenda.

Additionally, he suggested creating an African digital infrastructure investment bond, believing it would compel all parties to invest in a digital future.

He said, “There is still much work to be done in creating intra-African payment systems that facilitate trade and economic collaboration without relying on external channels. Pan-African payments have been a long time coming. It’s time to take ownership of our digital future and ensure that our solutions are designed by Africans, for Africans. At Remita, we remain committed to driving innovation and redefining the ease of connected payments digitally.”

He said further, “solving Africa’s problems within its context will yield multidimensional benefits. Improved digital infrastructure will enhance the quality of life across the continent, connecting Africa in unprecedented ways.

“Moreover, expanding digital infrastructure will significantly enhance skills development in Africa, connecting more people and creating vast opportunities for the continent’s growth.

“By integrating diverse skills and fostering collaboration, we can accelerate trade, expand local economies, and enhance the quality of life across the continent. Continuous monitoring and evaluation will ensure sustainable progress, making Africa a significant player in the global digital landscape.”

Sharing Atanda’s perspective, Executive, Strategy & Business Operations at Africa Data Centres, Wabo Majavu, recognised the need for periodic communication and collaboration among the continent’s leaders to achieve a unified vision for the digital transformation agenda.

He underscored the necessity of expanding digital infrastructure to enhance digital inclusion, stating that some communities are still left behind.