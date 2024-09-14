Transforming Learning through STEAM Education

Omolabake Fasogbon

The popular saying that anyone who wants to escape poverty should learn STEAM may be more accurate now than ever, given today’s rapidly changing world.

STEAM which is defined as an integrated approach to learning, combining Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics transcends its component subject.

It encompasses a holistic approach to experiential learning, inquiry-based exploration, and hands-on discovery.

Knowledge in STEAM has proven to be a key driver of economic growth, offering a distinct edge in terms of employment, opportunities, and wealth creation.

Recently, STEAM jobs reportedly accounted for more than 20 percent of the workforce, and they are also projected to grow 10.8 percent between 2022 and 2032, almost four times faster than non-STEAM jobs, according to data by Bureau of Labour Statistics.

The urgency to embrace this innovation is thus unnegotiable, even as experts stress exposure and knowledge of it as early as childhood.

To this end, co-Founders of 9ijakids, an edtech company, Titi Adewusi, stressed the need for prioritising of STEAM education for individuals, government and economies to be able to tap into the far-reaching impacts of this innovation.

Adewusi, who is also one of the brains behind a renowned initiative exposing children to STEAM, ‘STEAM Funfest’, affirmed that this emerging field boasts many benefits, including financial empowerment, by equipping children with the skills needed to deliver in the future.

“For the government, investing in STEAM means creating a future workforce capable of solving national problems, and for the economy, it means having the human capital needed to compete on a global stage. It’s a win-win for everyone,” she stated.

Despite its gains, however, Nigeria is ranked among nations with little or no investment in STEAM education, posing a significant threat to future prosperity and global competitiveness.

“Its key encouragers, including parents, educators, and policymakers still consider it as something niche or “nice to have” rather than essential,” Adewusi remarked.

She added that adoption is further impeded by resource deficit, inexperienced teachers and cost of technology.

The STEAM instructor insisted that the government must find a way around available resources to expand access and reach of quality STEAM education to as far as the underserved population for profound effects.

Similarly, co-founder of STEM Mets Resources, Jadesola Adedeji, corroborated the unattractive status of STEAM in the country.

This, she believed is an opportunity for private entities to complement existing states’ efforts by way of mentorship, funding and partnership, advising them to consider such gestures as investing in their future workforce and productivity.

Adedeji, co-creator of ‘ STEAM Funfest’ alongside Adewusi in 2020, said the concept was borne out of the desire to address the STEAM awareness gap while igniting passion and action among young learners.

She stated that in four years, the initiative has aligned with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) STEAM education framework, asking the Nigerian government to adopt a similar approach to enhance STEAM curriculum and plug other loopholes in areas of policy, teachers’ training and infrastructure development to foster a robust STEAM environment.

On how states can blend, Adedeji said, “You don’t always need a fancy lab or a high-tech computer like I observed that most schools peg STEAM on either coding or robotics.

“It is rather about cultivating the mindset to solve real-world problems using the tools at hand. For example, something as simple as building a paper airplane can be part of a STEAM activity. It won’t just teach about the paper plane but the technology of paper planes integrating all parts as technology engineering, Maths and Art to make the paper plane. Kids are naturally curious, and by integrating STEAM into activities they already enjoy, we make it more accessible. STEAM can also be introduced through low-cost resources, like recyclable materials”

She said the STEAM Funfest with over 12,000 beneficiaries is embracing all range of methods and disciplines to bring learning to life, including coding, robotics, AI, virtual reality, animation, pottery, and science experiments, amongst others.

“Participants as young as age 7-16 were also availed the privilege to directly converse with industry experts. I must say that this has been worthwhile. We have in our little way boosted Nigeria’s STEAM profile and consequently, impact in future economy.

“We’ve recorded testimonies of children deciding on career path after attending the programme, schools have had to establish STEAM clubs following the programme, while parents are more enlightened and increasingly exploring extracurricular STEAM activities for their children. With these legacies, we are motivated to replicate this gesture in other parts of Africa as we target 100,000 children across the continent.

“We are particularly glad that some corporates are rising up to STEAM cause through support of the initiative, we, however, hope others can take up this cause to address more gaps like supporting inter-school STEAM Competition and field trips to organisations as well as organising visits to the school for advocacy and awareness and knowledge transfer.”