Tinubu Lauds Military for Successful Operations Against Terrorists in N’west

* Vows sustained support to keep Nigeria safe and secure

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has received with relief the news of the strings of successful operations against security threats in the North-west by troops of the Nigerian Army.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Thursday, neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto and other parts of North-western Nigeria. 

The troops also killed another terrorist, Sani Wala Burki, in a joint operation in Katsina, and  busted a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, where 13 kidnapped students were freed.

According to a release issued Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the successful operations followed the president’s directive to the service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy is restored. 

President Tinubu said the success of the operations gives further assurance that Nigeria’s security operatives are up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.

The president commended the military high command, the intelligence agencies and the troops for their valiant efforts, synergy and dedication, which have resulted in the recent laudable outcomes.

President Tinubu also commended the entire security apparatus for the improved security in the nation and enjoins them to sustain their efforts until immediate and latent threats are permanently removed.

He reassured the security agencies of his continued support in achieving the priority objective of keeping the nation safe and secure.

