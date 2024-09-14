Pistis Foundation Partners Asumah Brothers  to Lift Street Kids through Sports 

The Pistis Foundation, in collaboration with the Asumah Brothers, has empowered 70 street children from economically challenged communities through sports and innovation projects.

This initiative, which ran from June to September 2024, aimed to provide valuable skills and engagement through sports and technology training.

Targeting children from the Kids-off-the-Street (KOTS) Shelter, Destiny Trust Home, and Jakande community, the project was designed to offer a productive and engaging holiday experience. It kicked off with an exciting football tournament on June 15 at the Pistis Conference Centre (PCC) football field, with 73 children and 55 adults in attendance at the opening ceremony. The event included a novelty match featuring 36 children, who were awarded medals for their participation.

For over three months, 70 children participated in weekly football training sessions under the guidance of a dedicated volunteer coach and their hard work culminated in a championship match and awards ceremony on August 16. The Destiny Trust Foundation Boys Football Club (FC) and Girls FC secured the top positions, while Jakande Boys FC and KOTS Boys FC finished second and third, respectively. For the girls’ category, KOTS Girls FC came in second, and Jakande Girls FC was third. Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards were given to outstanding boys and girls, and the winning teams were rewarded for their performances.

In parallel, 23 children from the KOTS shelter engaged in technology training throughout the summer, which included basic computing skills and proficiency in Microsoft programmes, concluding with group projects.

The Sports and Innovation project is part of the Pistis Foundation’s WINGS Academy-a skills acquisition and talent development programme, and it has proven to be a resounding success. It has provided a meaningful and structured way for street children to channel their energy positively, while also offering them valuable skills and joy through awards and gifts.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Sports and Innovation project,” said Leonard Thomas, Executive Director at Pistis Foundation. “Our collaboration with the Asumah Brothers has made a significant impact, empowering these children with both athletic and technological skills. We are committed to continuing this initiative and expanding its reach in the future.”