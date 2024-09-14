Noni Madueke Lost at Last

After several disappointing results by the Super Eagles recently, Nigeria soccer fans had something to cheer for in the last international break after the senior football national team recorded a win for the first time in as many AFCON qualifier matches. However, there was a heartbreak for the country’s football fraternity in faraway England, after Super Eagles hopeful, Noni Madueke, finally dashed the three-time African champions’ hopes by donning the Three Lions’ shirt against Finland on Tuesday

As a rising star playing in the Dutch Eredivisie for PSV, Noni Madueke did not rule out starring for Nigeria despite having played for England at age-grade level.

Madueke had revealed then that he was open to representing Nigeria at the international level despite being born in England.

When asked about his international future then, he said: “I am only 18, so I have got to be open to everything. If I had a closed mindset, I would not be where I am now. So, for sure, I am open to both. We just have to see in the future what is best.”

On Tuesday, Chelsea’s standout player so far this season, Noni Madueke, ended speculation about his future by playing in a cap-tying game for England. And by appearing in a competitive game for the Three Lions on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old put an end to speculation surrounding his international future.

After a fine start to the 2024-2025season, the Tottenham Hotspur-reared winger received his first call-up to England’s senior national team for the UEFA Nations League matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Born in Barnet, Madueke qualified to represent the Super Eagles through his Nigerian parents but any slim hopes the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, had of persuading him to play for the three-time Africa champions have now evaporated following his senior debut for the Three Lions.

Nigerian soccer fans would have been pleased that he was a non-playing substitute in England’s 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland on September 7 but that euphoria lasted for just three days.

Twenty minutes into the second half against Finland at Wembley Stadium, Madueke replaced another winger previously targeted by the Nigerian Federation, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Aged 22 years and 184 days Tuesday, Madueke can no longer represent Nigeria at international level, provided his British citizenship is not revoked.

FIFA’s eligibility rules state that a player can play up to three matches at senior level and switch his international allegiance to another country provided the three games were played before he turned 21.

Madueke has followed in the footsteps of Dele Alli, Bukayo Saka, Ross Barkley and Eberechi Eze who are all cap-tied to England.

The Chelsea player bagged an assist against Finland, setting up Harry Kane for his second goal of the game with 14 minutes left on the clock.

The Chelsea young star has indeed spoken of his delight at making his England debut.

With captain Harry Kane netting twice, Madueke played his part in getting an assist for the second goal.

“It was great to make my first appearance for the national team and I am really proud of myself,” Madueke told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It has been a great week, the boys are great and the staff and players have made me feel welcome.

“It tried to go out there and be direct and cause problems. I got an assist for Harry on his 100th appearance – it can’t get much better than that. It is fitting that Harry got both goals – it is his night.

“It is fun to work with Harry because if you give him the ball in the box he is going to get you an assist – Stonesy (John Stones) has been great with me and Dec (Rice), Jack (Grealish) – it is a great group of lads.

“I cannot wait to get back to Chelsea and to keep performing.”

It’s been an up and down start this season for new Blues head coach Enzo Maresca, but Madueke is one of the biggest winners so far since his arrival. The 22-year-old attacker will now return to his club after a successful international break.

Chelsea fans think Madueke has already improved under Maresca, so it’s going to be exciting to see what he does moving forward this season.

Meanwhile, interim England manager, Lee Carsley, has praised Madueke after his impact on Tuesday night in the Nations League.

Interestingly, he commented that the Blues’ wide man adds something “different” to the side. It must help that the duo know each other well after previously working together in England’s Under-21’s team.

“Noni has carried on where he left off at Chelsea. He is very attacking, very sharp. Different to what we have got, different kind of wide player,” Carsley said, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“When you consider that Bukayo had a run at the full-back for 60-odd minutes, Noni comes on and carries it on. So, you wouldn’t want to be a defender playing against them two.”

Madueke was immensely proud of making his England debut – and even better, directly contributing to a goal minutes after coming onto the pitch. “It was great to make my first appearance for the national team and I am really proud of myself,” the Chelsea winger said.

Madueke was born in England and represented the Three Lions at youth level. However, he also qualifies to play for the Super Eagles through his parents, but he jettisoned the idea of switching allegiance to Nigeria.

Had he decided to switch allegiance, Madueke would have joined the likes of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Joe Aribo, in the list of players who chose Nigeria ahead of