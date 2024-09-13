Senate, House of Reps Shift  Resumption by One Week

Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate and the House of Representatives have separately postponed their resumption dates from the current long vacation to September 24, an extension of one week.



The Red Chamber through a memo to the Senators by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, announced the new resumption date.

The senators were supposed to resume plenary on Tuesday September 17 after about two months vacation.



The memo read: “ Dear Distinguished Senators, I hope this memo finds you well. Please be informed that the resumption date from the ongoing recess has been rescheduled from Tuesday, September 17, 2024 to Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11:00 am.



Also, the House of Representatives has extended its resumption from its annual recess by a week. The Green Chamber was scheduled to resume on September 17 before it was extended by a week and would now reconvene on September 24.



Its spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement said it’s decision to extend the recess followed an internal memo communicated to the members by the Clerk of the House.



He said: “The House of Representatives is set to resume from its annual recess on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 11:00 am.

“This follows a rescheduling from the original date of September 17, 2024, as communicated to Honourable Members via an internal memo by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, on Wednesday, on the directive of House Leadership.



“During the recess, Honourable Members engaged extensively in constituency outreach across the country, addressing critical issues of concern to constituents, and deepening oversight of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), in accordance with functions spelt out in the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) and the House Standing Orders.



“Upon reconvening, the leadership of the House will inaugurate the new board of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and the Joint Senate/House Ad Hoc Committees on the Petroleum Industry Investigation on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.”

Rotimi added that further details regarding these activities would be announced during plenary on the day of resumption.