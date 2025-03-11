House Committee to Enforce Strict Oversight, Accountability in SEDC N250bn Budgetary Allocation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) has assured Nigerians that it would ensure accountability and transparency in the utilisation of the N250 billion budgetary allocation of the agency through its oversight functions.

The committee last week approved N250 billion as the takeoff grant for the SEDC during its budget defence at the National Assembly.

However, its Chairman, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, in a statement issued yesterday, allayed concerns being expressed in some quarters that the funds might not be well utilised to address the infrastructure needs of the region.

“We will ensure the agency’s programmes and projects are implemented effectively and efficiently,” he assured.

Nkwonta, who represents Ukwa East and West Federal Constituency of Abia State noted that his committee, like that of the Senate, wields equal authority to thoroughly scrutinise and guide the agency’s activities, ensuring they align with the region’s best interests.

He noted that the House Committee was poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the South East region by ensuring the funds are well utilised. The chairman said the South East region could expect a renewed focus on development, growth, and prosperity.

Nkwonta further emphasised the importance of collaboration, saying his committee would work closely with regional stakeholders, including state governments, traditional leaders, and community groups to address the needs of the region.