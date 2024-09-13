NIPOF Strategic Move to Address Challenges Facing Polytechnics, Says Bugaje

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, has said that the establishment of the Nigeria Polytechnics Foundation (NIPOF) is a strategic move towards addressing critical challenges facing polytechnics in Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration of the council members of the foundation yesterday at the NBTE headquarters in Kaduna, Bugaje described the foundation as milestone in the efforts to rejuvenate polytechnic education in Nigeria.

He said: “This foundation marks a significant milestone in our collective mission to rejuvenate polytechnic education in Nigeria, raising its standards and aligning it with global best practices.”

According to him, “The establishment of NIPOF represents a strategic move towards addressing the critical challenges facing our polytechnics.

“As we know, the world is rapidly evolving, and education must adapt to meet the needs of the 21st century. In this light, the council’s role is pivotal.

“Its function is to initiate and revitalise polytechnic education by fostering academic innovation, strengthening institutional capacity, promoting industry collaboration, and facilitating international partnerships and collaboration.”

Speaking further, Bugaje said the efforts aimed at transforming polytechnic education in Nigeria by ensuring that polytechnic graduates are not only equipped with the technical skills required for Nigeria’s industrialisation but also possess the global competencies needed to thrive in the international labour market.

“Our polytechnic system must be the engine that drives Nigeria’s economic development and industrial growth, and NIPOF is one of the key vehicles to get us there.”

He said the NIPOF council has been strengthened with additional members who bring a wealth of experience and expertise.

The council is chaired by Ahmed Abdullahi, a former executive secretary of the NBTE and former deputy governor of Kano State in the second republic.

Other members include Nuru Yakubu, also a former NBTE executive secretary, who will serve as the vice chairman, Northern region, while Aluko Olarewaju, will serve as the vice chairman, southern region.

Okpok Mfon and Monday Makhuoga, from the United States are to serve as diaspora members while, Zakari Abdullahi is to serve as secretary of the council.

Bugaje called on all polytechnics to support the foundation.