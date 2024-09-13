NAMA Showcases Key Achievements of Aviation Sector

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Farouk Ahmed Umar, along with NAMA’s top management team, is attending the 14th Air Navigation Conference (AN-Conf/14) at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The conference is a critical global platform that gathers aviation experts to discuss issues concerning air traffic management, safety, security, and operational efficiency and NAMA delegation used the opportunity to showcase the achievements the sector has recorded over the years.

The NCAA, as Nigeria’s aviation regulatory body, is the focal agency for coordinating Nigeria’s participation in ICAO’s global initiatives.

The 14th Air Navigation Conference, centered around the theme: ‘Performance Improvement Driving Sustainability’, with the aim of fostering global consensus on performance improvement initiatives.

The discussions were vital as they addressed how ICAO member states, including Nigeria, could adapt to aviation’s environmental challenges and the rapid advancements in operational technologies.

During the conference, technical experts engaged in detailed discussions, which are expected to lead to high-level recommendations in air navigation and safety.

The NAMA boss said: “The Air Navigation Conference is pivotal for ensuring that Nigeria’s aviation sector remains at the forefront of global best practices. By participating in these discussions, NAMA is not only enhancing air traffic management capabilities but also contributing to the broader goal of making our aviation operations more sustainable and efficient.”