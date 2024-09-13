FRSC Begins Training of 341 Unit, Outpost Commanders

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has kick-started capacity development programme for 341 Unit and Outpost Commanders on traffic enforcement and management, road safety education and advocacy.

The training, FRSC said, also included data analysis and research, leadership and management development, as well as, digital literacy and technology adoption.

The commission explained that the training programme, which is presently taking place at the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State, is part of a collection of leadership programmes initiated by the present leadership of the corps in line with its administrative policy thrust.

The Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Operations Department, ACM Hyginus Omeje, who declared the training open on behalf of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, reaffirmed that Unit and Outpost Commands are a very integral part of the Corps that plays key role in enforcing compliance of traffic rules and regulations.

Shehu, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, added that they also contribute immensely to moving the Corps forward and the Corps considers them as invaluable asset due to the critical role they play in the actualisation of FRSC mandate.

He reiterated that the present leadership of the Corps is dedicated to creating an enabling environment that fosters growth, innovation, and excellence in all the field Commands of FRSC.

The Corps Marshal maintained that the capacity-building programme is designed to empower staff with the latest skills, knowledge, and best practices in road safety management. He noted that by investing in personnel, the Corps is definitely investing in the future of road safety in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the initiative underscores his commitment to repositioning FRSC as a leading road safety agency, equipped to address the complex challenges of modern road safety management.

Expectedly, the various training programmes will feature a combination of theoretical and practical training sessions, workshops, and mentoring, conducted by in-house and international experts.

The Corps Marshal urged the Commanders to leverage the potential of technological innovation especially on the FRSC Mobile Application and the National Crash Information Recording System Portal – as it would reduce the burden of feedback to members of the public at all Command levels.

You would recall that the Corps just concluded the training of Road Marshal Operatives of the Corps in one of the Corps’ training institutions in Shendam, Plateau State.