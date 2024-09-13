CAS: Efficient Management of Resources a Moral Imperative

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday, said the efficient management of resources of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has become not just an operational necessity, but a moral imperative, as the service forges ahead in these challenging times.

Abubakar also noted that when resources are managed with integrity and prudence, it enhances the service’s ability to maintain a high state of readiness, to train, equip, and deploy its personnel effectively as well as ensure that every operational directive is executed without financial constraints.

Abubakar said this while declaring open the Nigerian Air Force Finance Seminar 2024 organized by the Accounts and Budget Branch, Nigerian Air Force, themed, “Fostering a Culture of Accountability in the Management of NAF Finances in Support of contemporary Air Power Demands”.

Noting that the accounts and budget branch are the backbone of NAF’s operational effectiveness, the Air Chief said that it is incumbent on every officer, from the highest levels of command to the most junior, to internalize the principles of accountability in all financial dealings.

This, he said, is not merely a requirement of their roles, it is a commitment to the future of the Nigerian Air Force and the security of the nation.

According to him, “We must all note that accountability is the bedrock upon which trust is built, both within the ranks of the Air Force and between our institution and the Nigerian people. It ensures that every naira and kobo allocated to us is used judiciously, with the utmost respect for the sacrifices made by the citizens we have sworn to protect”.

He said that the Nigerian Air Force Finance Seminar 2024 is aimed at building the professional capacity of NAF finance personnel which is in line with the second key enabler of his Command Philosophy.

Stressing that the Nigerian Air Force has over the years distinguished itself as a pivotal arm of the nation’s defense architecture, Abubakar said officers of the service have continually demonstrated courage, skill, and unwavering dedication to safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation.

In his address of welcome, the Chief of Account and Budget, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Uchechi Nwagwu, explained that the Finance Seminar 2024 is aimed at developing the professional capacity of NAF finance personnel in the management of public funds towards accomplishment of the Nigerian Air Force’s mission.

According to him, “This was borne out of the desire to ensure clear visibility in financial transactions, promote ethical behavior and encourage efficiency in the utilization of scarce resources. It is envisaged that the seminar and its subsequent resolutions will assist NAF finance personnel to learn and improve in their accountability practices to manage NAF resources more prudently”.

He urged participants to come up with actionable solutions that would add value to NAF’s collective effort with a view to fostering a culture of accountability in the NAF Finance Specialty in support of NAF operations.

Delivering a keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Coordinating Ministry of Economy, Lydia Jafiya, said that to foster the culture of accountability in the management of NAF finances, is a starting point to be anchored through capacity building of its personnel in charge of managing the funds of the Nigerian Air Force.

She said the financial management, procurement processes, and audit functions should also be aligned with the federal government’s financial reforms, adding “this will ensure that our military and security agencies have personnel who are not only tactically proficient but possess an understanding of the various financial reforms and are committed in applying them in their day-to-day operations”.

The military should place a greater emphasis on the outputs and outcomes that are expected to be delivered on the basis of the public funds they receive, she added.