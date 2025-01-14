Air Chief: Pre-colonial Nigeria Built on Values of Unity, Community, Innovation

•NAF investigates alleged killing of civilians in Zamfara airstrikes

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said that long before Nigeria became a country, “our forebears established thriving societies grounded in the values of unity, community, and innovation.

He said that it is both fitting and essential to pause and reflect on Nigeria’s rich history, which extends far beyond the colonial period.

In another significant development, Nigerian Air Force, NAF, revealed a comprehensive investigation is in progress to ascertain the veracity of the alleged killing of civilians in Zamfara, during an air bombardment of bandits’ enclaves, stressing the outcome of the investigation will be duly communicated to inform and re-assure the public.

Speaking at the Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, 2024 Base Socio Cultural Activity (BASA) 2024, Air Marshal Abubakar said that the NAF celebrates not only in the spirit of oneness and brotherly love but also with the esprit de corps that defines the military profession.

According to him, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is an institution deeply rooted in the values of unity, and brotherhood. Within our ranks, we reflect the rich diversity of Nigeria, bringing together personnel from every state, with its multitude of tongues, tribes, and creeds.

“This diversity is a source of immense pride and strength, showcasing the unity and resilience that define us.

“As we confront security challenges including insurgency and criminality, we draw inspiration from the warrior ethos of our ancestors who defended their lands with courage and resilience”.

He said that the celebration remembers and honours remarkable civilizations such as the Nok, renowned for their terracotta artistry; the Benin Kingdom, celebrated for its intricate bronze works, and the Sokoto Caliphate, a beacon of scholarship and governance.

His words: “Equally noteworthy is the Kanem-Bornu Empire, a major hub of trans-Saharan trade. We also celebrate the exceptional craftsmanship of Igbo-Ukwu and the diplomatic prowess of the Kalabari Kingdom, which played a central role in the transatlantic trade.

“Our Nigerian heritage is intricately woven and beautifully expressed in our vibrant dress, where creative patterns and colourful fabrics tell stories of our identity.

“It is also felt in our spicy cuisine which reflects the bountifulness of our fertile lands and agricultural prowess.

“Our traditional melodies, songs, and dances celebrate life, while our customs and festivals, from the Durbar to the New Yam Festival, embody the values of community, gratitude, and joy. Sir Isaac Newton once said, ‘If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.’ This profound statement mirrors our journey as a nation.

“All of us gathered here today, dressed in various native attires and prepared to revel in the rhythms of our culture and flavors of our cuisine, do so in honor of the foundations laid by our predecessors”.

While paying tribute to veterans and fallen comrades who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, Abubakar stressed that their sacrifices exemplify the highest ideals of patriotism and brotherhood.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa invites Nigerians to the barracks to see unity, stressing that what Nigeria should be is always shown in barracks.

He expressed his profound appreciation for the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of all Nigerian Air Force personnel, stating that their commitment to the defense and security of the nation is commendable, and their efforts do not go unnoticed.

He said that the new role of the aircraft fleet coupled with enhanced operational readiness, is a testament to the administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthen national defense.

Meanwhile, to demonstrate genuine interest in unraveling circumstances surrounding the alleged civilian casualties in the recent NAF airstrikes in Zamfara State, CAS, Air Marshal Abubakar, dispatched a fact-finding team to Zamfara to fully investigate the incident and provide a detailed report for further action.

The service also noted it views with grave concern reports of the loss of civilian lives in the course of the operation.

The NAF, however re-assured that while its mission in the North-west remain to combat banditry and restore peace, the safety and well-being of all Nigerians are of utmost importance.

A statement by Director Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa said the NAF will work closely with all relevant authorities to unravel the facts and take appropriate steps.

He said this is as part of its unwavering commitment to prevent, minimise and mitigate any harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure in the course of operations.

According to him, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in the recent airstrikes at Tungar Kara in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, dealt a decisive blow to bandits terrorising villages in the area.

“However, while the operation successfully eliminated several bandits, which led to the recovery of some kidnap victims, the NAF views with grave concern reports of the loss of civilian lives in the course of the operation”.

He noted that a s a responsible and professional custodian of airpower for the security of the nation, the NAF believes in the absolute value of the life of every Nigerian.

Also, a team, led by Director of Coordination and Cooperation (DCC) in the Civil-Military Relations Branch of NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the team will liaise and interface with state and local government officials as well as all other critical stakeholders, for a holistic assessment of the situation with a view to driving the appropriate response.

The CAS restated reiterate the NAF’s commitment to the highest level of professionalism and transparency in the conduct of operations, in line with appropriate global standards.

“Our absolute value for the life and well-being of every Nigerian remains an integral part of the ethos of the Service, as we sustain the effort to defeat all threats to our nation’s peace, security and prosperity.

“Mindful also of the need to maintain public trust, which is germane to our operational effectiveness, we enjoin all stakeholders to rest assured that the NAF will continue to refine its operational procedures to ensure mission accomplishment, while protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.