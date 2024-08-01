Oil Theft: We Discovered, Dismantled 150 Illegal Refining Sites, Overhead Tanks, in Three Months, Says Air Chief

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday said the air component of Operation Delta Safe, discovered and dismantled no fewer than 150 illegal refining sites, and overhead tanks, as part of the contribution of the armed forces of Nigeria to the coordinated fight against oil theft, pipeline vandalism and economic sabotage.

A statement by NAF Spokesperson, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said over 70 illegal refining sites and about 80 overhead tanks have been destroyed by air strikes undertaken by Nigerian Air Force aircraft under Operation Delta Safe in the past three months.

Abubakar unveiled this quarterly achievement, while hosting the National Coordinator of Messrs New Guard Security and Consulting Limited, Maj. Gen. Jamil Sarham (rtd.) and his entourage at NAF Headquarters.

Speaking on the current state of oil production in Nigeria, Abubakar expressed discontent over the severe negative impact of oil theft and pipeline vandalism on Nigeria’s oil output, which have led to a significant decline in crude oil production and substantial revenue losses to the nation.

He also noted the environmental consequences of these illegal activities, which have led to air pollution and waterway contamination with attendant effect on aquatic life and agriculture.

According to him, it was in response to these challenges, that the Armed Forces were mandated to eradicate the scourge of oil theft and pipeline vandalization in the Niger Delta Region, with the aim of boosting oil production output.

Abubakar also gave a summary of NAF’s robust involvement in combating illegal oil theft through Operation Delta Safe, particularly in the last 12 months.

He said: “Over the past year, the NAF has conducted 463 sorties in 560 flight hours and expended 175,000 litres of Jet A-1 fuel in air operations over the Niger Delta region.”

He also added that in bolstering these efforts, some newly inducted platforms have recently been deployed to the region and beyond so as to enable the NAF to cover more grounds as it liaises with other security agencies in degrading the activities of these criminals in the region.

While congratulating retired Gen. Sarham and his team, on their appointment as the new Project Management Office Contractor, the CAS lauded the team’s exceptional military background, expressing optimism that their collaboration with security agencies in addressing the challenges of crude oil theft would add bite to the ongoing efforts.

He noted that the visit lays a solid foundation for greater cooperation and synergy between the NAF and New Guard Security with potential positive impacts on Nigeria’s national defense and security.

“In all, the visit marked a pivotal step towards enhancing the security of Nigeria’s oil infrastructure and addressing the economic and environmental challenges posed by oil theft,” he concluded.