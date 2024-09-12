Police Nab Five Kidnappers, One Armed Robber in Imo

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Imo State Command, have apprehended no fewer than five suspects linked to kidnappings in Obinze, Avu, and Ihiagwa, of Imo state and rescue of the kidnapped victims.

The police also revealed that it have also conducted several operations across the country, to tackle all forms of crime and criminality, particularly in Owerri, Imo State, as part of its efforts to boost national security and fortify the safety of every citizen.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also disclosed that one Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old male, from Ezza Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State was arrested while attempting to rob two residents at gunpoint near Aladinma Primary School, Owerri.

Noting that the police have recorded several milestones of operational success in the fight against all forms of crime in the state, particularly kidnapping, Adejobi said the suspects were identified as Umaru Usman, 40, from Mauree in Sokoto; Tukur Yau, 25, from Dawakinkudur in Kano State; Musbau Sabo, 18, from Warsaw LGA in Kano State; Abdul Ibrahim, 30, from Sokoto State; and Jubrin Idris, 35, from Sokoto State.

“Another groundbreaking achievement was the arrest of one Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old male from Ezza LGA, Ebonyi State on August 21, 2024. The suspect was arrested while attempting to rob two residents at gunpoint near Aladinma Primary School, Owerri. Recovered from the suspect were: one locally made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, and torchlights,” Adejobi said.

The Police, he said, remained relentless in its efforts to combat these heinous acts and reiterated commitment towards bolstering security measures. The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the above commitment with the emplacement of both proactive and reactive measures aimed against these crimes.