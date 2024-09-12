Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran Joins His Ancestors

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has joined his ancestors at the age of 86.

According to sources within the palace, Oba Aromolaran passed on Thursday after a brief illness.

The monarch reigned for over 42 years.

Palace of Owa Obokun has yet to issue any official statement as regards the passage of the monarch, but sources in the palace confirmed his death.

According to one of the sources, “Baba Owa has passed on, but we are waiting for official announcement from the palace.

“You can notice that they have started performing some traditional rites. This has to be done before any announcement can be made,” she added.

When THISDAY visited the palace Thursday, the presence of security personnel around the palace was observed.

THISDAY also observed that some traditional rites typically performed following the demise of a king were being carried out.

It was gathered that the monarch had been sick for some time, but the situation degenerated during the week before he was hospitalised.

A palace source disclosed that no one knew the whereabouts of the monarch after his health degenerated last week..

It was learnt that Oba Aromolaran was admitted at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State till Wednesday.

A tribute by the Asiwaju of Ijesha land, Chief Olayinka Fasuyi, the first confirmation by a noble Ijesha chief,

described the monarch as a Quintessential Imperial Majesty, adding that “an era comes to an abrupt end.

Fasuyi’s tribute read: “A Monumental History Closes!

The Lion Departs The Forest!

The Torch Bearer Of Oduduwa Relocates!

The Symbol Of Obokun Adimula Transits!

The Elegance Of Ijesaland Royalty Takes A Bow! The Pride Of Yoruba Traditional Intellectualism Exits!

The Conscience Of Yoruba Traditional Rulers Departs! The Last Of The Titans Bids Farewell! Ijesaland Celebrates The Life Of Her Idol! Ijesaland Extolls The Life Of Our Imperial Majesty!

Ijesaland Eulogises The Reign Of Our Owa Obokun Adimula!

Ijesaland Applauds The Legacy Of Our Paramount Ruler!

42 Years Of Monumental Reign Comes To A Glorious End!

Ijesa Women and Men, Young and Old, At Home and In The Diaspora In Unison Say Adieu To Our Baba Kaaaaaaabiyeeesiiiii Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran 11, CFR, LL.D; the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

Osupa Ileki, Amo roro l’agbo!

Filani Ijesa Ti O nmu Omo Ni Pele pele!

O Ba Iya Sun Fi Ewa Ran Omo!

Ki a to ri Erin, O d’igbo!

Ki a to ri efon, o d’odan!

Ki a to ri afinju Oba bi Dokita Adekunle Aromolaran……!

Erin woooooooooo!

Oba Aromolaran ascended the throne on February 20, 1982, from the Aromolaran family, and his reign spanned 42 years.

Oba Aromolaran, the last born of his mother, was born in October 13, 1937 into the royal household of Kabiyesi, Alayeluwa, Oba Iluyomade Aromolaran I, the Owa-Obokun and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland (from July 1920 to July 31, 1942) and Princess Tinuola Aromolaran – a princess of Esa-Oke in Ijesaland. Oba Aromolaran started his primary school education at Otapete Methodist School, Ilesa which he finally completed at the prestigious Agbeni Methodist School Oke Ado Ibadan. Oba Aromolaran attended Ilesa Grammar School, between 1970 and 1974. He was a school teacher before proceeding to Wesley College, Elekuro Ibadan – a Teachers’ Training College. Kabiyesi later studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics at Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State with Messrs. Femi and Dotun (Twin brothers) Oyewole as his tutors.’ Oba Aromolaran ‘attended the then University College Ibadan (UCI) which was then a College of the University of London (now the University of Ibadan) where he obtained the B.Sc. Degree in Economics’ in 1964. In 1965, he did a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Administration of the University of Ife, then located at Ibadan. Oba Aromolaran went overseas for a management course at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA), Pittsburgh/Pennsylvania, in the United State of America and graduated with Master’s Degree in Mathematical Economics. Oba Aromolaran studied and earned his Ph.D. in Development Economics under the supervision of Prof Samson Olajuwon Kokumo Olayide, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Oba Aromolaran joined the Civil Service of the old Western Region, served in various capacities and rose to the post of Deputy Permanent Secretary before he voluntarily resigned his appointment to set up his private business called Aromolaran Publishing Company Limited at Ibadan on December 1, 1971. The Company had branches along the West Coast of Africa: in Ghana, Sierra Leone, London and New York (USA). Oba Aromolaran as a reputable Publisher ‘has authored over 100 Titles for use in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions both in Nigeria and Overseas and contributed to national and international Journals. Kabiyesi was also an Examiner for General Certificate Education (GCE) Advanced Level Economics for West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, Sierra-Leone and Ghana.’ Oba Aromolaran was the Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State of Nigeria (now called Modibo Adama Federal University of Technology) from 2002 to 2014. Kabiyesi held the LLD Degree (Honoris Causa) of the same University. He served as Chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers and the President of Ijesa Traditional Council comprising the Twelve (12) Local Governments in Ijesaland. He was also the prescribed and consenting authority over all chieftaincies in Ijesaland.