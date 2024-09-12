Open Defecation: 48m Nigerians Lack Access to Toilets, Says UNICEF

Funmi Ogundare

UNICEF’s Chief of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria, Dr. Jane Bevan, has disclosed that approximately 48 million Nigerians lack access to toilet and sanitation facilities, stressing the urgency for the government, agencies and private sector to commit to ending open defecation and improving sanitation standards across the country.

Speaking at a two-day Private Sector Consultation for Open Defecation Free (ODF) Nigeria in Lagos Thursday, Bevan expressed concern that Nigeria ranks among the worst countries globally for open defecation, which poses significant health risks.

She emphasised the critical need for the private sector to participate in setting up public toilets and enhancing sanitation efforts.

“Sanitation is crucial for Nigeria as it is tied to developmental goals. If we are to build one million toilets, it will require significant investment. The private sector can help by setting up public toilets and providing business loans to develop sanitation-related businesses,” Bevan said.

The Chief of UNICEF’s Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, highlighted the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s sanitation crisis, estimating that 11 million new toilets are needed.

She called for the involvement of young entrepreneurs in building and installing toilets, helping to create jobs and promote sanitation as a business opportunity, even for the private sector, government and the population.

The Thematic Lead for WASH at the National Economic Summit Group (NESG), Nyanaso Gabriel Ekanem, emphasised the programme’s goal of uniting the private and public sectors to explore investment opportunities and ensure government support for sanitation policies and regulations.

Ekanem pointed out the potential for private investment in sanitation products and facilities, particularly in public spaces like parks and markets, where users could pay for clean and well-maintained amenities.

He further noted that NESG is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to identify investment opportunities, adding that: “It’s easy to carry out corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, but sustained investment is more challenging.”

The Director General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Olusola Obadimu, highlighted the importance of improving hygiene standards in Nigeria.

He stated that poor sanitation, especially open defecation, negatively affects the country’s image and deters foreign investors.

Obadimu called for collective efforts from the private sector to eliminate this practice, adding that a cleaner environment is crucial for attracting investment.

“We should be proud when welcoming investors and visiting dignitaries,” he remarked.

“Open defecation is an eyesore and hampers our ability to present Nigeria as an attractive destination for business,” he said.

The Director General of the US Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Chinyere Alumona, underscored the significant health, social and economic consequences of open defecation, seeking immediate action.

She noted that over 48 million Nigerians still practise open defecation, leading to an annual economic loss of $1.5 billion due to health-related issues and reduced productivity.

Alumona highlighted the economic potential of investing in improved sanitation, citing studies that show a return of $5.50 for every $1 spent on sanitation improvements.

She called for a unified effort from the government, private sector and international organisations to tackle the crisis.

The Director of Water Quality, Sanitation and Hygiene at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation (FMWRS), Elizabeth Ugoh, gave an overview of the progress and challenges in achieving universal access to sanitation.

She said that while there has been progress, only 126 out of Nigeria’s 774 local governments have achieved ODF status.

She emphasised the need for greater investment, better infrastructure and stronger partnerships to close the gap, especially in rural areas.

She also mentioned the ministry’s efforts to create a new sanitation policy aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and urged the private sector to take a more active role in supporting these initiatives.