Multiple Taxation: FG Constitutes 5-Man Joint Ministerial Panel to Resolve Harassment of Maritime Truck Owners

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The federal government has constituted a 5-man joint ministerial committee comprising the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy charged to mediate, address and proffer remedies to challenges faced by the Association of Maritime Truck Owners.

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, made this known Wednesday in Abuja when he received a delegation comprising the National Executive of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) at the Ministry in Abuja.

Alkali explained that the meeting and constitution of the joint committee became imperative following correspondence from the unions on their intent to embark on a nationwide strike due to unabated destruction of trucks, brutalization of truck drivers, illegal tariffs, amongst others by associations and groups.

He identified the crucial role the association plays in the affairs of the country, stating that transportation is the gateway of the nation’s economy, noting that the sector cannot succeed without the cooperation and collaboration of both unions.

The minister, on behalf of the government and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, called on AMATO and NARTO to give room for dialogue.

On her part, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT), AMATO, Folake Soji-George, while presenting the union’s position stated that challenges faced by the association informed the unanimous decision of maritime trucking stakeholders to withdraw its services to press home their demand.

She disclosed that the maritime trucking community has for a protracted period being bedeviled with scourge of unabated destruction of its assets (trucks) brutalization of its drivers by a certain group which according to her has made operations become unbearable.

In his address, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Chief Aloga Ogbogo stated that the body has highlighted the excessive towing practices by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and also raised concerns of increasing intimidation, harassment, brutalization and killings of truck drivers.

He stated that these atrocities have become unbearable, negatively impacting their businesses and has hindered transporters from renewing their fleets, as their income is directly tied to turnaround time.

The constituted committee consists of the Permanent Secretary of Marine and Blue Economy, Oloruntola Olufemi as chairman and his counterpart of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Adeleye Adeoye as co-chairman.

The Director Legal Services, Pius Oteh-Secretary, while the Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Musa Ibrahim and Director, Maritime Services, Babatunde Sule are also members.

The committee is expected to provide findings and recommendations to the minister within two weeks.