KCOBA to Discuss Nation’s Security Challenges

Wale Igbintade

As King’s College Old Boys’ Association (KCOBA) marks its 115th Founder’s Day Anniversary, the need to address nation’s social and financial security challenges are some of the issues that will dominate discussion at the event.

This year’s ‘Kingsweek’, with the theme “Achieving a Secure Nigeria by 2030” scheduled to hold from September 16 to 22, 2024, will engage leaders, alumni, students, and the public in meaningful conversation on how to secure Nigeria’s future.

Chairman, 2024 Kingsweek Planning Committee, Tonye Cole, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos, stated that members of the King’s College Old Boys’ Diaspora, alongside local participants, will discuss the theme of national security in depth.

According to Cole, security issues are critical to the nation’s sustainability and future growth, adding that the 2024 anniversary lecture will cover critical aspects of security, including social security, financial security, national security, information security, and energy security.

Offering a comprehensive look at what it will take to build a secure and sustainable Nigeria by 2030.

He lamented that the continuous rise in insecurity is dangerous to the economy and a turn-off to investors.

“The insecurity trend, particularly as a new administration takes over will not only decrease investors’ confidence, but it will eventually lead to a decline in foreign direct investment,” he added.

Highlighting events slated for 115th Founders Day Anniversary, he said: “The 2024 Kingsweek will feature a diverse array of events, both virtual and in-person, aimed at fostering dialogue, celebrating achievements, and strengthening the bonds within the King’s College Old Boys’ global community.

“Monday, 16th September 2024, the 2024 Kingsweek Virtual Conference will convene members of the King’s College Old Boys’ Diaspora, alongside local participants, to discuss the theme of national security in depth. Moderated by Moses Nasamu, the virtual conference will feature distinguished panelists, including Professor Muyiwa Oyinlola, who is the Director of Energy and Sustainable Development at De Montfort University, United Kingdom(UK), Dr. Fola Aina, who is currently an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), London, United Kingdom, and a fellow at the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU), Florida, U.S.A., and OB Dr. Timi Oke, who will bring their expertise to bear on the pressing issue of Nigeria’s security.

“The focus will be on the future of King’s College Lagos and how it can continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the leaders who will drive Nigeria towards a secure future by 2030”.

The Monday event is scheduled to be followed by a ‘Back to School Day’ during which Old Boys will return to their alma mater to reconnect with current students and staff.

He said: “This event provides an opportunity for the KCOBA Executive Committee and the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to commission various projects funded by alumni throughout the year. It is a day dedicated to giving back and ensuring that the legacy of King’s College continues to flourish”.

Also, Thursday, September 19, 2024 will focus on KCOB Future Careers Day with the aim of preparing students for the evolving job market, while prominent old boys who are successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders, drawn from the KCOB Class set of (1974 – 1979), will engage students on Artificial Intelligence and the future of work in a digital age.

This event aims to inspire the next generation of leaders by showcasing the possibilities that lie ahead in various innovative sectors and also equip current students with the evolving trends in the work space as they prepare for a future after school.

On Friday, 20th September 2024, Kingsweek Jumat Service will be held at the King’s College campus, offering a time for spiritual reflection and thanksgiving.