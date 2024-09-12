  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

Insecurity: Army to Create New Regime of Training, Says GOC

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigerian Army has said  it would create a new regime of “realistic training” for its officers and men to contain security challenges bedeviling the country.

The acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of five  days operation planning Cadre training for personnel of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto.

 General Ajose explained that the Nigerian Army is focusing on promoting efficiency and professional conducts of its personnel at all times, towards tackling insurgency, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country.

 Ajose described the training theme ‘’ Leveraging New Technologies for Innovative Operations Planning Processes by Commanders in a Joint Environment’’ as apt and timely.

He said the training was aimed at addressing the dynamic nature of modern warfare and increasing role of technology in shaping military operations.

“Security environment is evolving rapidly, the challenges we face are multidimensional, complex and often transformation. We are confronting insurgency, tackling terrorism, banditry or maintaining internal security. There is need for innovation and adaptation capacity in our operation planing and processes, ‘’ Ajose said.

He stressed that technology plays critical roles in modern military operations in accordance with global trends.

He added that the training was in line with the philosophy of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to transform Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force toward achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“The modules of the cadre are carefully designed to train and equip the officers with relevant operations planning essentials toward the achieving our goals and objectives,” he said.

The GOC said that the Nigerian army would not relent in its quest toward defeating any threat to national security and the territorial integrity.

He stated that the army was currently at the forefront fighting insurgency, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, kidnapping, and militancy, among several other security challenges bedeviling the country.

“These unscrupulous elements have deployed different methods and tactics in a bid to frustrate the successes recorded by the Nigeria army in its operations.

“Personnel must possess the requisite capacity and competence to effectively tackle these challenges through deliberate understanding and deployment of principles and planning procedures for the conduct of operations,” he said.

He called on the participants to take advantage of the training to understand the dynamics of proper synergy, collaboration and sound coordination of operations with other security agencies.

The participants of the training were also drawn from Nigeria Police, Nigerian Custom Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others.

