Eno to Empower 100,000 Youths in A’Ibom 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, has promised to empower 100,000 youths across the 31 local government areas of the state for supporting his administration.

The governor said the empowerment scheme beginning from the month of October 2024, also promised to create a separate Ministry for Youth Development in the State.

Governor Eno announced his plan for the youth at appreciation and engagement rally for youth in the state to express gratitude to the youths for their non-participation in the recent #Endbadgovernance protest in the country.

He directed the state Ministry of Labour and Manpower Development and the office of the Senior Special Assistant on ICT to create a database for youth employment.

The governor explained that 60,000 youths (N5,000 monthly) will be selected from the database for a one-off business support scheme of N50,000 each within 12 calendar months.

In addition, Governor Eno stated that 10,000 youths will be supported through the ARISE Entrepreneurial Scheme, an empowerment initiative for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) based on needs assessment.

Similarly, he announced that 3,000 youths will be employed (100 per LGA, excluding Uyo LGA) through the Ibom Community Watch to provide crowd control and complementary intelligence gathering at the grassroots, in addition to the 550 youths already engaged from Uyo LGA.

According to him, other aspects of the scheme include paid training at the DAKKADA Skills Acquisition Center (DASAC) for 1,000 participants across 31 LGAs, with a monthly transport allowance of N20,000 per person throughout the training duration.

Eno equally announced increased bursary for students in public tertiary institutions from N10,000 to N20,000 for undergraduates and from N10,000 to N30,000 for professional students (Law, Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture) for 20,000 students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

He said there will be an educational grant for 1,000 public tertiary institution students living with disabilities at N250,000 for undergraduates and N300,000 for professional and postgraduate students.

While 2,000 youths will benefit from the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Programme (EAP) organised by Ibom-led with a N500,000 grant and N250,000 start-up capital, and 3,000 youths will receive support in agribusiness.

Expressing delight over the recent promotion of the state’s female team, Ibom Angels, from the second division to division one of the Nigeria Women Football League, Governor Eno announced his administration’s donation of N20 million and a coaster bus to the team.

He reaffirmed his plans to unbundle the State Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, maintaining that his administration will create a separate Ministry for Youth Development in the next dispensation of the State Executive Council, to be headed by a Commissioner not older than 45 years.

He thanked the security agencies for their cooperation and support in ensuring peace in the State at all times, as he condoled with the Nigeria Police over the demise of the Commissioner in charge of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Waheed Ayilara.

“We are here to say thank you to all the Akwa Ibom youths. In all your different groups, thank you so much for showing good followership.

“Most times, we talk about leadership in our country, but we do not take time to look at followership. I believe that when we have good followers, we will have good leadership.

“Today, we are inspired by your followership, your obedience, and your love from every local government in Akwa Ibom, from every group and every campus. We are inspired by your love and support, which has ensured we have one Akwa Ibom State.

“We are inspired by the fact that you listened to our plea not to join the protest, not because we don’t believe in protest or are unaware of what is going on in the country, but because we know that there are people always on standby to hijack even the most peaceful protest to destroy and vent their anger on government facilities.

“Our leaders have worked so hard in the past 37 years of the creation of our dear state to put this infrastructure in place, but you know that one minute of anger could destroy all the hard work.

“Just like our past national anthem said, ‘the labours of our heroes past must never be in vain.’ So we thank you.”, he added.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Sir Monday Uko, had recalled non-involvement of Akwa Ibom youths in the , and the Governor’s promise to celebrate them. He described the event as an affirmation of Governor Umo Eno’s integrity as a promise keeper.

Also speaking at the event, a former President of the Student Union at the University of Uyo and former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke, emphasised the importance of the rally within the context of incarcerations, lives lost, and properties destroyed during the #EndSARS protest.

He noted that Akwa Ibom youths were saved from such troubles by heeding the Governor’s plea not to partake in it, and described the event as a worthy celebration.

Other stakeholders in youth affairs thanked the Governor and reassured him of the youths’ commitment to good followership.