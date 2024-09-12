At Zanzibar, Fans Chill and Win Big with Omah Lay

For two days, Smirnoff Ice Nigeria treated the winners of its Chill & Win Big campaign to an exotic trip to Zanzibar, with Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay.

The unforgettable getaway marked the grand prize of the national promotion which saw fans treated like VIPs at private beach parties and having exclusive island tours.

Omah Lay played the perfect host, adding star power and vibrant energy to the trip.

“It’s all about good times and vibes,” he said. “Zanzibar was a blast, and I’m glad I got to share it with these amazing fans.”

With Chill & Win Big, Smirnoff Ice showed its commitment to creating lasting memories for consumers.

As Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager, Mainstream Spirits and Ready To Serve, Guinness Nigeria, noted, “We’re thrilled to have given our winners this incredible experience. Smirnoff Ice is about fun, connection, and unforgettable moments, and this trip was the perfect celebration of that.”