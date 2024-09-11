Three Killed in Anambra Land Dispute

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

At least three indigenes of Enugwu-Ukwu community were on Monday killed by persons suspected to me members of Nawfia community in the same Njikoka Local Government Area, over what was suspected to be a land dispute.

Both communities have been said to be having dispute over a parcel of land. Some unidentified person said to be indigenes of Nawfia lured some members of Enugwu-Ukwu community through phone call to the disputed land and attacked them, leading to the death of three persons, while many others were wounded and already hospitalised.

Leaders of Enugwu-Ukwu community have called on the state government to urgently investigate the killing.

Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba, Nigeria’s immediate past Ambassador to Burundi and a cabinet member in the community said that the whole town is in shock and mourning over the brutal violence meted out to some of their kinsmen.

“Enugwu-Ukwu is currently deliberating on this. Our President-General has already informed the state government. The police authorities at Zone 13, Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area have also been informed. Urgent action is required to avert escalation of the crises.”

Meanwhile, the President-General of Nawfia, Chief Daniel Okoye, and HRH Igwe (Amb) Sir Daniel Obelle, Ezeudo Nawfia, have issued a joint statement condemning the killing.

The leaders strongly denounced the use of violence to settle disputes and described the incident as an “abomination of the highest order.”

The leaders described claims of the involvement of their indigenes on the act as “inciteful, prejudicial, provocative, specious, and insensitive” to the sensibilities of Ndi Nawfia, aimed at raising tension for unknown purposes.

The leaders claimed that their investigation did not suggest any involvement of Nawfia individuals in the violent episode.

They stated that the unwholesome activities of land grabbers and speculators in Agu Anaocha axis have been documented and brought to the attention of the Anambra State government for necessary action.