Make Local Refineries to Work, BSN Scribe Urges Tinubu

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

The General Secretary/CEO of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to write his name in gold by making the country’s refineries to work and stop further importation of fuel which is a major reason for the weak Naira.

Pastor Sanusimade the call during a press conference on the forthcoming 11th Edition of African Leadership Biblical Initiative (ABLI) conference, themed: ‘Value-based Leadership: Model for Africa.’ The programme will hold at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Abuja, from Monday 21st to 24th October 2024.

“ABLI was birthed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at a Special Session of African UnionPrayer Breakfast by African Heads of States and Governments in 2010. Its aim is to institute qualitative transformation of a nation through value-based Leadership informed and inspired by Biblical values. It aims to raise a generation of principled leaders with honour, integrity, capacity, and competence,” he said.

The ABLI conference has been held in 10 different African countries, and Nigeria is hosting this 11thedition.

According to Pastor Sanusi, “African continent is in dire straits, considered the least developed and poorest in the world. The bane of the continent has been poor leadership, greed, corruption and mismanagement. Through this conference, we desire to stir up the minds of our leaders to embrace leadership with integrity and fear of God.”

“Of all the oil producing countries in Africa, only Libya and Algeria are refining their crude. Others, including Nigeria, sell their crude and buy back refined products. For us in Nigeria, it is unwise, unjust, unpatriotic, and economic sabotage,” he said.

Among the dignitaries to grace the occasion are: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who will be Chairman of the conference, the First Lady, SenatorOluremiTinubu, as Special Guest of Honour; BSM Patron, General Yakubu Gowon; Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Youth Assembly Session themed: ‘Arise and Shine; Raising a New Generation of Transformational Leaders’, will be addressed by Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Nation and Dr. Vishal Mangalwadi, a social reformer and Christian philosopher.