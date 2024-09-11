It’s Time for Institute of Registered Admin Managers to Help Build Worthy Administrators, Says NSCDC Boss

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has said the time has come to enhance the influence of the Institute of Registered Administrative Managers of Nigeria and position it as a key player in the country’s public and administrative sectors, building worthy administrators

Audi, made the statement after he was decorated as the institute’s fourth president on Tuesday. He promised to boost the body’s role in shaping national policy and governance.

The new president said: “I shall work hard to explore opportunities available to uplift the standards of the institute and also make efforts to advance the quality of service and research to enhance the knowledge and administrative competencies in our quest for excellence for members and the general public.”

Audi however called for collaboration, insisting that to achieve these goals, all members need to actively contribute their ideas to expand the institute’s influence across both public and private sectors.

He said: “We must collectively work towards advancing the quality of service, research, and administrative competence within the institute.”

He also stressed the importance of improving the institute’s research and service standards, noting that this is essential to driving progress in Nigeria’s bureaucratic framework.

He appealed for teamwork, saying, “I therefore solicit your support and collaboration through your active participation and contribution of ideas and insights as we make collective efforts to achieve the objectives of this noble institute and accomplish our shared goals.

“Being a team player, I solicit your cooperation for a combined effort to drive the change we desire, to reposition the institute for greater relevance in national discourse, public policy, and advocacy.”

A member of the governing council of the institute, Ohiemero Izegaegbe, in his welcome address, expressed confidence in the new leadership, urging the council and incoming president to leave a lasting legacy by helping the institute achieve charter status during their tenure.

Izegaegbe said: “We plead to the current members of council and the incoming president that they will have their names written in the indelible anals of history if the institute attains a charter status during their tenure.”