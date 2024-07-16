NSCDC Arrests Oil Thieves, Pipeline Vandals in Rivers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG-SIS) has arrested three suspects for vandalism of pipeline, oil theft and illegal dealing in petroleum products at Umuodo and Umuajuloke communities in Omuma, Rivers State.

The CG’s SIS Commander, Apollo Dandaura, during a briefing yesterday said the arrest was made possible through sustained intelligence that an illegal oil refinery was cited at the crime scene.

He said that this made his command to sweep the area, leading to the discovery of a large quantity of illegally refined petroleum products suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel.

He said: “Based on credible intelligence, we swung into action and arrested three suspects at the crime scene with large quantities of illegally refined AGO already stored inside metallic drums while others were inside cellophane bags.”

He disclosed the names of the arrested suspects as: Happiness Nwankwo, 45 years who claimed to be an indigene of Omuma in Rivers State, Nnoma Nwankwo, 30 years also from Rivers State and Favour Amadi from Omuma in the same Rivers State.

The commander said: “Some exhibits recovered at the point of arrest were numerous drum ovens containing stolen and syphoned crude oil undergoing processing, industrial hoses used to tap into well-heads to syphon crude oil, large quantities of stolen crude oil stored inside cellophane bags and kegs, many metal and plastic buckets, wheelbarrows, shovels and galvanised metal pipes”.

The CG-SIS commander hinted that investigations had commenced to unravel the involvement of the three suspects and who their sponsors are.

He said that at the expiration of a thorough investigation, whoever is found culpable would have their time in court.