Over N2.9bn Disbursed to Families of NSCDC Officers Lost in Active Service

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Over N2.9 billion has been awarded to families of personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who died in active service.

The NSCDC personnel have been rewarded with payments of over 2.9 billon naira as insurance benefits.

Among the deceased who will benefit from the insurance cover enrolled by the NSCDC are Corps Commander Useni Nauokhi who died of shocks as a result of ambush laid by Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe State.

Nauokhi’s next of kin received a cheque of N12.9 million on behalf of the family from the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, at the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

The daughter of Assistant Commandant General, (ACG) Helen Amakiri Omavvayen also collected a cheque of N23.5 million as benefits for her mother who died in active service last year.

Others were Commandant Isaiah Madina who died in active service in Maiduguri, Borno state. The family collected a cheque of N17.7 million as benefits.

The family of late Commander Sanya Wasiu got N11.4 million, late Commander Ogbonayya Ifeyinwa family got N11.9 million, and the family of Assistant Corps Commander, Peter Lillian got N7.1 million.

Explaining details of the disbursement to senior management officers of the Corps during the Commandant General’s Quarterly Meeting in Abuja, Audi said the disbursement of a total of N2.9 billion covered 150 officers’ claims approved for payments by the government.

Audi commended the officers who died during insurgents activities for their gallantry, noting insurgency was an asymmetric war that the military and security agencies are prepared to subdue with modern strategy/tactics in warfare.

He disclosed that the Quarterly Council meeting was aimed at reviewing challenges, progress recorded so far and brainstorming on the core policies of the Corps to ensure peace and security for Nigeria.

Audi said within the past three years, the Corps have prevented 103 kidnappers attacks on both public and private schools, out of 81,000 schools across Nigeria.

He noted that the Safe Schools Initiative manned by the Female Squad had done excellent jobs to engage would be intruders and kidnappers in about 60,000 schools discovered to be vulnerable to attacks for lack of perimeter fencing and security posts.

He added that the Corps had also intercepted and arrested 20 trailers loaded with vandalised rail tracks, while 350 illegal refineries have been destroyed in the south-south region within the past three years.

Audi commended his personnel for their courage and excellent performances during joint operations with the military and other security agencies, saying that they have proven their relevance in the security architecture of the country.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for attending to the welfare of the personnel, saying that it was their approval that ended era of stagnation in the Service as over 3000 personnel were promoted this year alone.