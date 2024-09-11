FG Commences Implementation of National Values Charter

The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of National Values Charter, to foster moral, ethical and cultural reawakening among Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open the expanded retreat of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

He said the National Values Charter, one of the flagship initiatives of his ministry through the NOA, was designed to instill the right values, attitudes, and perspectives in the hearts and minds of all Nigerians.

The minister said the values have been carefully crafted and designed to ensure that all Nigerians are fully aware of their rights and protections under the constitution and the laws of the land.

He added that the charter would also ensure that government at all levels are equally aware of all the constitutionally-guaranteed obligations that they have to the citizenry.

Idris assured the audience that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would ensure that the citizens and the country share deep mutual love and respect for each other.

He said NOA had become one of the most essential tools for shaping national narratives and conversations, promoting unity and fostering a sense of inclusiveness in every part of the country.

He praised the Director General of NOA, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, for leveraging technology to scale up public awareness and engagement with a feedback mechanism in keeping with the realities of the 21st century.

“I am very pleased to note that the NOA, under the leadership of Mr. Issa-Onilu, has prioritised technology in the work of the Agency, in keeping with the realities of the 21st century.

“The NOA has become one of the most technology-compliant agencies in Nigeria today.

“It is taking the lead in the deployment of digital tools and technologies like The Mobiliser App, as well as a well-received Artificial Intelligence platform for civic awareness and engagement, among other initiatives,” he said.

Earlier, Issa-Onilu said the retreat aimed to enhance staff members capabilities through shared vision on delivery of the agency’s mandate.

Listing the achievements of the agency, he said: “In March, we launched the NOA Mobile App, ‘Mobiliser’, in Kano, with many crucial features for engaging with Nigerians, particularly the youths.

“The Mobiliser App, available for download on both the Play Store and Apple Store, has also strengthened our ability to deliver on our mandate to generate citizens’ feedback for the government.

“We are even further ahead in applying modern technologies to enhance our work. On July 1, we launched NOA’s Artificial Intelligence Voice and Chat Assistant known as Crime, Lawlessness, Health, Education, Environment, Abuse, and Nationalism (CLHEEAN).”

According to him, “Also, the new NOA Television and Radio Studios are also ready.

“The studios will enhance our capacity to produce news, features, analysis and sectoral programmes on government policies.

“The Explainer newsletter is another engagement platform that NOA has implemented in the last four months.”

The former Directors General of NOA, Prof. Jerry Gana, Dr Tonnie Iredia, Alhaji Idi Faruk, Mr Mike Omeri and Dr Garba Abari, restated their commitments to supporting the agency. (NAN)