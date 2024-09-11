CRIME & Punishment

American Businessman Jailed 74 Years for Defrauding Nigerians over Multimillion-dollar Visa Scam

Funke Olaode





The case started 11 years ago in 2013 when the American businessman lured his victims into investing in his company on what is popularly known as ‘Citizenship by Investment’. However, the process was fraudulent, as the victims were defrauded and left in limbo.

But the law prevailed over evil, and today, the victims got justice as the man who was at the centre of the drama was sentenced.

For committing a $1.2 million visa scam fraud and a $368,698.24 fraud, the Lagos Special Offences Court yesterday convicted and sentenced an American businessman, Marco Antonio Ramirez, to 74 years’ imprisonment on two separate charges.

During the trial, Justice Mojisola Dada found Ramirez guilty of two separate consolidated charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He held that the prosecution proved its case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

On the amended nine-count charge, the judge sentenced him to eight years on counts one to six and 10 years on counts seven to eight.

On the other charge, he was sentenced to 10 years each on counts one to 12, bordering on obtaining by false pretence, and 10 years each on counts 13 to 16, bordering on stealing.

The EFCC charged Ramirez and his companies, USA Now LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, for an alleged $1,235,000 EB-5 visa scam.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants obtained the money from his victims as processing fees for their investments in his company, USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, in the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) United States of America Investor Programme, which would qualify them to be eligible for the issuance of USA Green Card.

The defendant allegedly reneged on his promise.

He was initially arraigned on a 12-count charge bordering on fraud and pleaded not guilty. Later, EFCC amended the charge, and Ramirez was re-arraigned on a 16-count charge on June 24, 2022.

He was alleged to have committed the offences on February 5 2013, and April 18, 2013, in Lagos, dishonourably converted to your personal use the aggregate sum of $545,000 property of Godson Onyemaechi Echegile.

When the trial commenced, the prosecution counsel, M.S. Owede, tendered several documentary evidence, called witnesses to prove the allegations against him and was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN).

The case, therefore, suffered several adjournments at the stage of adoption of final written addresses before counsel in the suit eventually adopted their final addresses on May 8, 2024, and the judge adjourned for judgment.

However, while delivering judgment yesterday, the trial Justice Dada found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to 10 years each on counts one to 12, bordering on obtaining by false pretence, and 10 years each on counts 13 to 16, bordering on stealing.

Also, the judge found Ramirez guilty on a separate amended nine-count charge bordering on an alleged $368,698.24 fraud.

“Marco Antonio Ramirez, USA NOW LLC, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, on or about the 26th day of July 2013 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $250,000 from Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon under the false representation that the sum was his investment in your company: USA NOW Energy Capital Group LP in the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) United States of America Investor Programme, which investment would qualify him to be eligible to a USA Green Card, and which representation you knew to be false,” said the charge sheet.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when read to him.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, also tendered several documentary evidence against him and called witnesses to testify against him. The proceedings too had also suffered several adjournments occasioned by the absence of the defence counsel and the inability of the defence to file its own final written addresses.

Meanwhile, both prosecution counsel, Owede and Daji, had filed their written addresses on the separate charges.

Subsequently, Justice Dada sentenced him to eight years on counts one to six and 10 years on counts seven to eight.

Court Orders Yahoo Boy, Adelaja Olufemi, to be Remanded in Police Custody

The Igbosere Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos, has ordered the Inspector General of Police to remand an alleged internet fraud, popularly called Yahoo boy, Adelaja Oluwafemi, for 30 days in police custody.

The Chief Magistrate, B.A. Sonuga, remanded the suspect, Oluwafemi, following a motion ex parte for his remand order, filed and moved before the court Mr. Morufu Animashaun, a legal officer in the legal department of Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) annexe, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

The motion ex parte in a suit marked M/373/2024 dated September 9, 2024, according to the police lawyer, Animashaun, was brought under Sections 264(1), (2) (3), (4) & (6) & 267 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2021 (As Amended) and Section 4 and 10 of the Police Act 2020

Animashaun also told the court that his application was brought pursuant to sections 6 (6), 35 (1) (C), (5) & (7) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He said the application is predicated on four grounds, attached with four exhibits and a written submission, and added that it was filed per the rules of the court.

He prayed the court for an order for the remand of the defendants for 30 days in the custody of the Police at FCID Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State, for further investigation of the case in a case of alleged conspiracy, Advance Fee Fraud and stealing.

After listening to his submission, the magistrate granted the motion as prayed and ordered that the defendant be remanded for 30 days and adjourned until October 15 for mention.

Police Arraign Businessman over Alleged $300,000 Fraud

Wale Igbintade





Operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, at Alagbon Close, Force Headquarters Ikoyi, Lagos, have filed a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing against a Nigerian businessman, Ebi Otsaye Ogionwo.

In the two-count charge filed before the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court by Barrister S.O. Ayodele, it was alleged that Ebi Otsaye Ogionwo, sometime in 2022 by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained $300,000 from one Mr. Oluwatosin Adefila of Beltzemo Nigeria Limited under the guide of using the said funds for financing Oil Trading Business.

However, the representation was false, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 1 (1) c and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

“That you, Ebi Otsaye Ogionwo ‘M’, sometime in 2022, in Lagos, within the Judicial Division of this Honorable Court, did by false pretence and with intent to defraud obtained the sum of three hundred thousand dollars (S300,000) from one Mr. Oluwatosin Adefila of Boltzemo Nigeria Limited under the guise of using the said funds for financing Oil Trading Business, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offer contrary to Section 1(1)(c) and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,” stated the charge sheet.

It added, “That you, Ebi Otsaye Ogionwo ‘M’, on the same date, time and place, and in the aforementioned Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, did steal the sum of three hundred thousand dollars ($300,000) from one Mr. Oluwatosin Adefila of Belztzemo Nigeria Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C 38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The court fixed October 14 for the arraignment of the defendant.