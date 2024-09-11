Bauchi Yoruba Community Commends President Tinubu for Appointing Ajayi DG DSS

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Yoruba Community in Bauchi State has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the new Director-General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ajayi, who until his appointment, was the Assistant DG of the security agency under the Office of the President, replaced Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The President-General of the community in the state, Special Apostle Segun Awofadeji, in his congratulatory message issued and made available to journalists yesterday described the appointment as “not only well deserved, wise and did not come to us as surprise but rather his track record has shown that.”

According to him, “looking at his impressive pedigree, the new DG, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi is imbued with the capacity and professional stuff to inject fresh perspectives and strategies towards enhancing internal security and addressing current and emerging threats across the country.

“As State Director of the agency in Bauchi, his leadership was marked by strategic reforms, commitment and efforts to shore up the agency’s effectiveness and efficiency towards addressing contemporary security challenges.”

“All eyes are already on him now to give his best in curbing the menace of that is bedeviling Nigeria as far as security issues are concern but we are confident that as a diligent, resilient and proactive security officer, with capacity and experience, he will excel in this national assignment by the divine Grace of Almighty God.”

Awofadeji said that, “On behalf of the Yoruba Community in Bauchi State, I sincerely congratulate and rejoice with Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi on his appointment as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We take great solace in the fact that Mr. Ajayi has been committed to strengthening the agency’s capacity, particularly in enhancing internal security and addressing current and emerging threats.”

“The new DG of DSS is a seasoned security officer and administrator who is well experienced, having received several trainings in diverse areas of security leadership, human resource development and management,among others.”