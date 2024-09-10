You Can’t Win Through Blackmail, Aiyedatiwa Camp Tells PDP

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) has taken exception to what it describes as sheer blackmail and serial lies being deployed by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, to prosecute its campaigns.

The campaign body reacted on Tuesday through its Director of Contact and Engagement, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, following PDP’s latest criticisms in the aftermath of the appointment of 344 aides by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Oludare, a medic and socio-political activist, particularly described the PDP as engaging in bioterrorism through falsehood, in its claim that filth had taken over Akure, the state capital, describing the claim as a lie.

The campaign body also justified the appointment of 344 new aides, noting that the move was targeted at human empowerment to drive development.

Oludare stated, “The recent statement released by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concerning Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s appointments is quite laughable.

“While I do not deem it fit to dignify their baseless assertion that no tangible project has been completed in Ondo State, despite the ongoing plethora of projects, their fixation on the need for the governor to have constructed a skyscrapper within eight months only exposes their inability to grasp the temporal nature of developmental projects.”

He said that it was truly regrettable that the opposition had been desperate in their attempt to seek attention by maligning “our beloved state capital with falsehoods”.

“Their claim of Akure being a ‘putrefying dumping site’ and their wish for an ‘imminent outbreak of disease’ is not only misleading but also reveals the callousness of the PDP’s character.

“It is disturbing that, in their thirst for power, they would wish for a public health crisis upon the good people of Ondo State, without any evidence or basis.”

Oludare thus urged that the people of Ondo State should judge the PDP “by this inhumane stance: wishing for disaster as a political tool, which is cheap, reckless, and beneath the dignity of any serious political party.”

“One might start to wonder if PDP is planning some form of bioterrorism to inflict harm on Ondo State residents, just to blame the governor for their concocted crisis,” he stressed.

Justifying the recent mass appointments, however, he said the Aiyedatiwa administration, in contrast to those in the opposition, understands that human capital, not just mineral resources, is the key to transforming the fortunes of a state.

“His recent appointments are part of a broad strategy for large-scale human capital development, aimed at creating employment and economic transformation.

“This is precisely what PDP resents—they cannot stand the governor’s focus on employment and development.

Let it be clear: phony criticisms and scare tactics will not win elections for PDP.

“The people of Ondo are wise, and they expect more than baseless attacks from their leaders.

Instead of spreading fear and disinformation, the PDP should present concrete plans—if they have any—for the betterment of our state.

“The people of Ondo deserve leaders with vision and a genuine concern for their well-being, not those who resort to fearmongering and deceit.

“The PDP has shown their true colours, and the people of Ondo will not be swayed by such petty, uninspiring rhetoric,” Oludare asserted.