Perfect Record for First Bank, Customs as Phase 1 of NBBF/Zenith Bank Basketball Ends

It was perfect results for record title holder of the NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, First Bank Women Basketball team, as they showed class during the Phase 1 of the 2024 league season, beating all teams competing in the Atlantic Conference played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Akure Township Stadium, Akure.

It was the repeat of last season’s campaign in the Savannah Conference, as Customs Women’s Basketball team also won all their games to move into Phase 2 with total confidence of making it to the final scheduled for later this year in Lagos.

The final day of the Phase 1 saw the defending champion, MFM Women Basketball team losing their third game of the campaign against First Bank with just one point as the game ended 52-51 points.

Dolphins recorded their fifth victory of the phase, defeating Delta Force 52-41 points with Bayelsa Whales also recording a win against First Deepwaters, 44-31 points.

The host, Sunshine Angels beat IGP Queens 37-35 points as they all look forward to the Phase 2 of the season.

In Lafia, the venue of the Savannah Conference, Customs wrap up the Phase with a 67-47 points defeat of Air Warriors with Titans beating Nasarawa Babes 83-25 points as the game between Royal Aces and Kada Angels ended 86-56 points in favour of Royal Aces.

The Phase 2 will take place in Enugu and Abuja respectively from September 22 to 28 with National finals taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between October 13 and 19.