MSM Oil and Gas Inaugurates New Facility in Lagos

* Set to emerge as Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil firm

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The MSM Oil and Gas has inaugurated its new facility at CBC Towers, Lekki, Lagos.

The event, according to a statement by the firm on Tuesday, brought together guests and industry leaders.

Some of them were the Chairman of MSM, Mauzzam Mairawani; the Managing Director of MSM Oil and Gas, Dr. Charles Ayoka; along with engineers and representatives from the company’s strategic partners – Springrock, Genesis, Halliburton, Shafnet, Eastline Energy, Nymax Energy and many others.

Representatives from Springrock, Genesis, Halliburton, Shafnet, Eastline Energy and Nymax Energy delivered speeches on the occasion.

They underscored their commitment and dedication to the success of MSM Oil and Gas.

Their remarks highlighted the strong collaborative spirit that has been instrumental in the company’s growth and industry presence.

Mairawani emphasized the crucial role of partnerships in business success and underscored the company’s patriotic drive to unlock Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential.

He said,: “For every successful business, there must be great partners.

“A good partnership begins with two people wanting to share the same weight and the same outcome.

“Our dedication is driven by a profound sense of patriotism and a commitment to unlocking hydrocarbons to improve Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and revenue generation.”

He extended his gratitude to all partners and the entire MSM Oil and Gas team for their unwavering dedication and participation in the event.

According to him, “This commissioning not only represents a significant achievement for MSM Oil and Gas but also highlights the company’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to industry advancement.

“With this milestone, MSM Oil and Gas is poised to become the biggest indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria, setting a new standard for excellence and reinforcing its position as a key player in shaping the future of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

“The unveiling of this cutting-edge facility sets a benchmark for the industry, demonstrating MSM Oil and Gas’s commitment to innovation, growth and progress.

“The company continues to lead with vision and purpose, driving excellence in the oil and gas sector.”