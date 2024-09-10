  FUFEYIN: NAFDAC SHOULD INVESTIGATE FAITH HEALERS AND CLAIMS

The Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation (CTSEF) welcomes the investigation by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of the activities of a faith-based organization, Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, and its pastor, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. This faith group and the pastor have reportedly been using NAFDAC’s name to deceive the public and market miracle soap and water. They claim that the soap and water have healing powers.

The Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, explained that some members of the public sent petitions to the office claiming that Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Km 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State, has been advertising and selling some miracle water and miracle soap with healing powers. Fufeyin claimed that his miracle water and soap could ‘heal’ barrenness and other health issues.

In addition, he claimed that women would give birth to twins if they used the soap. Fufeyin openly told his congregation that his soap was NAFDAC registered. Meanwhile, it was not approved or registered with the agency. Some of the products from Fufeyin’s Ministry sent to NAFDAC for verification as a part of the complaint include, “Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, the Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida, A New Beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water, Water of Life, Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L), A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water, and Father Smelled Perfume”.

CTSEF commends NAFDAC for investigating the activities of Fufeyin, especially his attempts to use the name of NAFDAC to legitimize his fraudulent healing products and claims. Such investigation is necessary to checkmate other unscrupulous pastors who deceive and exploit the unsuspecting public.

It is pertinent to note that Fufeyin is not alone in this business. Many self-acclaimed prophets and faith healers make reckless and irresponsible miracle claims. They sell holy oil, holy handkerchiefs, and ‘sacred’ things to people, claiming they have healing powers.

Meanwhile, there is no evidence that holy water or miracle soap heals. But these faith healers promote and advertise them; they market these fake products and get people to part with their money in exchange for goods without healing powers, as claimed.

CTSEF enjoins NAFDAC to extend the investigation to all faith healers and healing goods that pastors, prophets, and other self-acclaimed godmen peddle and administer to the public, whether they claim to be NAFDAC registered or not, NAFDAC should ensure that all faith healers involved in this evil trade are prosecuted and penalized.

Fufeyin and his ministry constitute threats to public health in the country. The public should remain vigilant and report all who make faith-healing claims to NAFDAC for necessary actions.

Leo Igwe directs the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation