  • Tuesday, 10th September, 2024

Bauchi Gov  Sacks Health Commissioner, Swears in Three New  Ones

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchí State Governor, Senator  Bala Abdukadir Mohammed has relieved his Commissioner for Health, Dr Adamu Sambo, of his duty.

This was as Governor Mohammed also announced the scrapping of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs following the Supreme Court Judgement granting autonomy to local government across the country.

Mohammed announced the removal of the commissioner yesterday  shortly after presiding over the State Executive Council meeting in  Bauchí.

The dropped commissioner was noticeably absent during the council meeting.

The governor explained that he was dropped, not for non-performance, but as part of efforts to reposition the administration.

He said that that the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs would not appoint a Commissioner to replace Ahmed Aliyu Jalam who died in a fatal road crash recently.

He revealed that the Local Government Ministry would be headed by a Permanent Secretary in view of the recent Supreme Court verdict on local government autonomy.

Three Commissioners were sworn in before the  commencement of the State Executive  Council meeting

They are: Hajiya Zaynab Babantakko,  deployed to head the Ministry for Women Affairs to replace Hajia Hajara Gidado, who was elected as the Executive Chairperson of Itas Gadau Local Government Area in the recent council polls .

Babantakko is  the immediate past Caretaker Chairperson of Bauchi Local Government.

Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam, the immediate past Chairman of  Bauchi State Agency for  of  HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA) now the replaces the dropped Sambo.

Engineer  Mohammed Andulkadir is now the new Commissioner for Commerce and Industry  to replace  Muhammad Baba Maaji, now the elected Executive Chairman of  Bauchi Local Government.

Also sworn in was  Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) who is also a renowned Islamic preacher will now serve as the new Chief Security Adviser to the governor 

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn in commissioners, Hajiya Babantakkko thanked Governor Mohammed for the confidence he reposed in them.

Babantakko assured the governor of their commitment to work hard and bring in their ideas to move the state forward.

