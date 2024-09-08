Nigeria Dumps Taiwan for One-China Policy, China to Pressure Russia over West Africa

*Tinubu, Xi Jinping reaffirm their countries’ support for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

In a fresh agreement between President Bola Tinubu and his counterpart in the People’s Republic of China, President Xi Jinping, Nigeria has dumped Taiwan for One-China policy, THISDAY has learnt.

This is just as China may have agreed to put pressure on Russia not to be meddlesome in Mali, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso, in the efforts to provide regional stability in West Africa.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso recently pulled out from the regional bloc, ECOWAS, headed by President Tinubu, over the military takeover of the democratically-elected governments in the three countries.



China was expected to use its influence over Russia to promote peace and regional stability in West Africa.

The One-China Policy is a diplomatic acknowledgement of China’s position that there is only one China in the world, and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, with Taiwan as an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

China regards the island of Taiwan as its breakaway territory, which will one day be unified with the mainland.

While President Tinubu and President Jinping reaffirmed their countries’ support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, China may also have agreed to put pressure on Russia over Mali, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso, in its efforts to provide regional stability in West Africa.



The military leaders in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger had all broken their military and defence links with France, seeking greater cooperation with Russia.

In a joint statement establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China, Tinubu and Jinping restated the commitment of the two countries to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the statement, Tinubu, at the invitation of Jinping, was in China for a State Visit on September 3, 2024, and to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The joint statement noted that during the visit, Tinubu and Jinping had cordial discussions with an in-depth exchange on the two countries’ relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.



The two sides resolved to make joint efforts to fully support Nigeria’s geographical and development advantage in West Africa to establish Africa’s flagship projects on cross-national and cross-regional cooperation.

On its part, China commended Nigeria’s leading role in ECOWAS and its efforts towards bringing stability to the region.

The Asian country also expressed support to Nigeria to play a leading role in regional affairs, including fighting against terrorism and managing differences.

While the two sides agreed to stay committed to safeguarding peace, security, and stability in the region including the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea, China pledged to support Nigeria in its capacity-building such as upgrading its science, technology, and equipment for its military and intelligence.



The Asian country also promised to support Nigeria to respond more effectively to traditional and non-traditional security challenges at home and abroad, as well as at the regional and international levels.

The two presidents were said to have agreed that both countries stood at a new historical starting point, as significant representatives of major developing countries and emerging economies.

Tinubu and Jinping also agreed that strengthened strategic cooperation between the countries would propel a new dynamic for China-Africa relations in the new era and lead the Global South to march together.



While resolving to consolidate mutual trust, expand cooperation, and strengthen coordination, the two presidents also agreed to upgrade the China–Nigeria relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and build a high-level China-Nigeria community with a shared future.

“The two sides reaffirmed their firm support to each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns, particularly sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese side supports the Renewed Hope Agenda of Nigeria, and the efforts made by Nigeria in maintaining national unity, peace, security, and social stability, as well as promoting economic development and improving people’s welfare.



“The Nigeria side firmly adheres to the one-China principle, acknowledges that there is but one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” the joint statement explained.

Nigeria and China also reiterated their firm support to each other in independently seeking a development path that suits their national interest, adding that they will further strengthen exchanges on experiences of governance.

Both countries “commended each other’s efforts towards the prioritisation of sustainable development and economic growth through the implementation of various developmental initiatives, aimed at achieving poverty alleviation and enhanced food security.”

The joint statement further disclosed that the two sides are willing to continue to build culture brands such as the Happy Chinese New Year, Chinese-Nigeria Culture Week, Chinese Nigeria Film Festival, and Abuja International Art Fair.



The two sides also resolved to strengthen mutual visits and exchanges between art groups and personnel and promote human resources training in the field’s creative culture.

“The two sides will also strengthen cooperation in culture and tourism such as publishing, film and television production, cultural heritage, libraries, museums and tourism promotion.

“The two sides agreed that during President Tinubu’s official visit to China, both countries reached a broad consensus and signed a series of partnership agreements and MoUs. President Tinubu’s official visit to China was a huge success and the China- Nigeria relations are on a new stage,” the statement added.

More Chinese Companies to Invest in Nigeria, Says Tuggar

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has stated that China will encourage more of its companies to invest in Nigeria.

Tuggar disclosed the development in a statement yesterday, noting that Tinubu’s visit to the Asian country resulted in a significant strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Tuggar noted that several partnership agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during Tinubu’s official visit, marking a new phase in China-Nigeria relations.



“Nigeria is willing to strengthen its partnership with China in the development of energy and mineral resources and to work with Chinese companies to set up plants in Nigeria to meet local consumption and export needs.

“China will encourage more competent Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria to contribute to the diversified and dynamic development of Nigeria’s economy,” the statement said in part,” the minister added.