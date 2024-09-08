Jonathan: Nigerians Won’t Have Known Me Without Yar’Adua’s Mother

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Former Goodluck Jonathan yesterday expressed sadness over the demise of Hajiya Dada, the mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, revealing that Nigerians would not have known him without the matriarch.

Jonathan, who disclosed this in Katsina, while consoling the Yar’Adua’s family and people of Katsina State over the death of Dada, said the matriarch made him become who he is today.



He described the late Hajiya Dada as a good and blessed woman who gave birth to prominent Nigerian leaders who had contributed significantly to the development and unity of the country.

He said: “It is a very sad moment for all of us. I travelled on Monday because I was going to Kigali. When I arrived in Addis Ababa, our head of mission there told me about the sad news. I returned from Kigali yesterday (Friday). I decided to come immediately, along with some people who worked with me to pay our condolences to the family.



“I feel so touched because it is her son who brought me to be his running mate; that is why you know my name. So, without her, none of you would have known me. She has contributed significantly to my life. Indirectly, she made me who I am today.

“I used to visit her anytime I came to Katsina on political issues or otherwise; so, it is just like losing my own mother. She was a good woman; a blessed woman and she brought up children that had contributed significantly to the development of this country,” Jonathan added.

Jonathan was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda; his deputy, Farouk Lawal, and other top government officials, as well as PDP chieftains before proceeding to the late Yar’Adua’s family home in Katsina metropolis.