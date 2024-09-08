Filmhouse Partners Nigerian Film and TV Summit to Honour Ghana’s Cinematic Contributions

Iyke Bede

With Ghana as the country of honour at this year’s Nigerian International Film & TV Summit, Filmhouse Group recently hosted an exclusive networking dinner at its Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos, recognising industry players’ contributions to the African cinema and television industry.

The gathering, set against a vibrant Ghanaian theme, featured guests dressed to impress in African ensembles inspired by Ghanaian roots. The event provided a unique opportunity for guests to engage in meaningful conversations about the future of the film and television industry while enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks native to Ghana.

“Our summit is dedicated to celebrating and advancing the film and television industries in Nigeria and beyond,” noted Ijeoma Onah, Founder of the Nigerian International Film & TV Summit. “This year, we are thrilled to honour Ghana as our country of honour, recognising its profound cultural contributions. Our partnership with Filmhouse Group exemplifies our shared commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive film community, showcasing the strength of African cinema and the collaborative spirit that drives our industry forward.”

The Nigerian International Film & TV Summit is renowned for addressing critical issues and opportunities within the film industry, with a focus on Hollywood distribution dynamics and enhancing Nollywood’s international presence. This partnership highlights Filmhouse Group’s commitment to advancing the industry and expanding its global reach.

“This partnership is a significant alignment with our vision and values, representing a pivotal moment for Filmhouse Group as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the film industry. We are excited about the potential this collaboration holds and the positive impact it will have on our shared goals,” reiterated Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer of Filmhouse Group.

Filmhouse Group and the Nigerian International Film & TV Summit are joining forces to drive innovation and achieve major milestones in the film industry, marking a new chapter in their commitment to elevate the sector.