CUPP Urges IG to Arrest, Prosecute Wike for Treason

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has charged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun to arrest and charge the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to court over his comments to foment troubles in the states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if their governors interfered in the politics of Rivers State.

Wike had last week threatened to put fire on states that their governors interfered in the internal politics of his state.

But the CUPP in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr. Peter Ameh, said the recent events in Nigeria had highlighted a disturbing trend – the application of double standards in addressing citizens’ actions.

According to the CUPP scribe, this inconsistency has far-reaching implications, eroding trust in institutions and fueling discontent among the populace.

The CUPP scribe stressed that political parties needed to confront this issue head-on, ensuring equal treatment for all citizens, regardless of their social standing or political affiliations.

Accordingly, CUPP said: “A glaring example of this double standard is the contrasting reactions to two recent incidents. On one hand, Wike’s statement, threatening to “put fire” in states across the federation, was met with relative silence.

“This call to anarchy, which could potentially incite violence and destabilise the country, was not adequately condemned by those in authority. On the other hand, citizens participating in peaceful protests have been treated unjustly, facing harsh repercussions for exercising their constitutional rights.

“This disparity in treatment is unacceptable. It sends a dangerous message – that those in positions of power can incite chaos with impunity, while ordinary citizens are punished for seeking redress through peaceful means. Such double standards undermine the rule of law, creating an environment where some individuals feel entitled to disregard the rights of others,” the CUPP scribe stressed.

According to the CUPP: “To address this issue, we must recognise the inherent value of equality before the law. No citizen, regardless of their status, should be above reproach or below accountability.

“Those who make statements that could lead to anarchy, like Wike, must be held accountable for their words. Similarly, citizens participating in peaceful protests must be protected and not subjected to unjust treatment.

“Ultimately, the application of double standards threatens our national unity, fostering resentment and division. It is our collective responsibility to demand equal treatment for all citizens, ensuring that our nation is built on the principles of justice, equity, and fairness.

“Only then can we truly move forward, united in our pursuit of a better future,” the CUPP stated.