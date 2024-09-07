PASS, ITF Raise Safety Bar, Train Artisans

In a significant move to elevate safety standards among Nigerian artisans, Prime Atlantic Safety Services (PASS) has partnered with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train ITF’s safety officers on emerging safety trends.

The exercise aimed to reinforce ITF’s Skill up Artisans (SUPA) program by equipping the workforce with the requisite skills to drive the program’s objectives.

The three-day training focused on experiential learning, ensuring participants understood safety principles and apply them in their roles.

At a well-attended opening ceremony, Managing Director of PASS, Folake Soyonwo, thanked ITF for trusting the capacity of a local outfit like PASS to lead the exercise, affirming Nigeria’s ability to drive own development through partnership.

“The trust placed in our facility by the ITF further demonstrates our commitment to excellence in safety training,” she added.

Commenting, ITF Director General/Chief Executive Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, emphasised the importance of safety for artisans, highlighting the imperative of staying current with Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) skills and knowledge to mitigate risks.

Ogun represented by the Fund’s Director of Business Training Development, Fulera Bature-Dikki identified the exercise as keying with mission of SUPA.

“The success of the SUPA program hinges on our ability to instil a deep understanding of safety practices in our artisans. This workshop is a key element in that mission and I am confident that our participants will leave here better equipped to drive the safety agenda forward.

“By equipping these officers with advanced HSE training, we aim to reinforce the safety framework of the SUPA program, ultimately benefiting the artisans and the communities they serve”, he stated.